Senate Learns of New Allegations Against Hegseth
The Defense secretary nominee’s former sister-in-law, in an affidavit, said she witnessed his drunken aggression and that his second wife worried about her safety.
By Connor O'Brien and Jack Detsch
01/21/2025 04:05 PM EST
Pete Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, in an affidavit given to senators on Tuesday, alleged that the Pentagon chief pick caused his second wife to fear for her safety.
Danielle Hegseth, who was married to the former Fox News host’s brother for eight years, said that Pete Hegseth’s second wife, Samantha Hegseth, once hid herself in a closet because she was scared of her husband’s actions.
The affidavit, which was sent in response to a request by Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, was first reported by NBC News. It’s the latest in a string of allegations against Hegseth — who has denied any wrongdoing — and is likely to intensify arguments from Democrats that he’s unfit to hold the Pentagon’s top job.
Danielle Hegseth also said that Hegseth drunkenly yelled in her face on at least one occasion, regularly abused alcohol in front of family, made comments that non-consensual sex was alright and said disparaging comments about Mexican Americans. Hegseth also stated that women should not have the right to vote or work, according to the affidavit.
Hegseth’s former sister-in-law described an occasion where the Defense secretary pick was found drunkenly getting a lap dance at a strip club in his military uniform. She said he was in Minneapolis at the time on a drill for the National Guard.
Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s lawyer, denied the latest accusations.
“Sam has never alleged that there was any abuse, she signed court documents acknowledging that there was no abuse and recently reaffirmed the same during her FBI interview,” he said in an email. “Belated claims by Danielle Dietrich, an anti-Trump far left Democrat who is divorced from Mr. Hegseth’s brother and never got along with the Hegseth family, do nothing to change that. After an acrimonious divorce, Ms. Dietrich has had an axe to grind against the entire Hegseth family.”
Ex-wife Samantha Hegseth told NBC News there “was no physical abuse in my marriage,” but did not specify further. “I do not believe your information to be accurate” she said, when asked about the allegations.
Danielle Hegseth said in the affidavit that she spoke to the FBI about her former brother-in-law on Dec. 30 and again on Jan. 18.
Reed, (D-R.I.) said the document shows the shortcomings in the background investigation process. Only he and Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) were briefed on the report ahead of Hegseth’s confirmation hearing last week.
“The alleged pattern of abuse and misconduct by Mr. Hegseth is disturbing,” Reed said in a statement. “This behavior would disqualify any service member from holding any leadership position in the military, much less being confirmed as the secretary of Defense.”
It’s unclear if the new allegations will impact his confirmation prospects. No Republicans have come out against Hegseth, and up to three GOP senators could oppose him and still be confirmed.
Hegseth, whose nomination advanced out of the Senate Armed Services Committee in a party-line vote on Monday night, could get a full Senate vote as early as Thursday.
The Trump transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
