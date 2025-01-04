Somalia Joins UN Security Council After 54 Years
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Jan 2025 14:18
The country has been elected to the position in June 2024, alongside Pakistan, Panama, Denmark, and Greece.
The Federal Republic of Somalia officially joined the United Nations Security Council as one of its 15 non-permanent members.
Somalia will represent East Africa in this prestigious role for two years, beginning January 1, 2025, through 2026. The country was elected to the position in June 2024, alongside Pakistan, Panama, Denmark, and Greece.
The five council members chosen will begin their terms on January 1, succeeding those whose two-year terms conclude on December 31 — Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta, and Switzerland.
They will join the five permanent members with veto power — the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France — as well as the five countries elected last year — Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia.
A symbol of Somalia's strength and unity
In a speech marking the occasion, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hailed the achievement, calling it a symbol of the nation's strength, resilience, and unity despite decades of challenges.
"After 54 years, Somalia returns to the Security Council as a non-permanent member. This accomplishment reflects our collective perseverance," he said as quoted by the Somali National News Agency.
The president also acknowledged the role of Somalis both at home and abroad in securing this milestone.
"Your resilience and sacrifices have been instrumental in writing this new chapter in Somalia's history," he added, describing the event as "a historic day for the nation."
Emphasizing the weight of the responsibility, President Mohamud committed to promoting peace, justice, and good governance on both regional and global levels.
"Somalia will use its seat to be a voice for the aspirations of our people and the region," he said.
He emphasized that Somalia would focus on fostering dialogue, promoting peace, and improving governance while working collectively to strengthen the nation and secure a prosperous future for the coming generations.
It is worth noting that Somalia’s membership in the Security Council comes at a critical time as the country seeks to strengthen its role in securing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and beyond.
