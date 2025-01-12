Sudanese Army Advances to Al-Jazirah Capital Amid Clashes with RSF
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Jan 2025 22:12
The Sudanese Armed Forces are inflicting significant losses on their adversaries ad they make their way to Wed Madani.
The Sudanese Armed Forces announced advancements toward Wed Madani, the capital of the Al-Jazirah province.
"The armed forces are advancing toward Wed Madani, the capital of Al Jazirah province, forcing the militia groups to suffer significant losses," the Sudanese army reported in a post on social media.
Sudan has experienced escalating conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.
Informed sources previously revealed to the Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that the UN envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, had begun arranging to send invitations to the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces to resume indirect talks in the Swiss city of Geneva in January.
Sources said the group "Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan" (ALPS) participated in recent days in new consultations with actors in Sudanese civil society to get their visions and observations and present them within the agenda of the upcoming talks.
The sources quoted Lamamra as saying that "the Rapid Support Forces agreed to resume the talks, while the army expressed a semi-initial approval to participate, without any official confirmation from its side so far," explaining that the UN special envoy "will personally lead the talks between the two parties to reach a binding agreement regarding the protection of civilians, which may open the door to understandings on other issues regarding hostilities," according to his expression.
According to the sources, the upcoming round of talks in January will focus on the issue of protecting civilians, through “agreeing on measures to cease hostilities at the national level as an entry point to a ceasefire,” according to what the sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.
