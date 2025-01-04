Women Involvement Beyond Socio-economic Spheres
January 3, 2025
Despite comprising more than 50 percent of the world’s population, Ethiopia is no exception of course, women continue to lack access to political leadership opportunities and resources at all levels of government. It is also well recognized that women have constituted more than half of the population.
Women’s participation in politics is relevant for all aspects of multidimensional poverty and it is linked to all other areas of gender equality.
Taking this fact into account, The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Mihret Mekonnen, a gender specialist graduated from Addis Ababa University, to have a piece of information about the role of women in political participation in Ethiopia though it is not that much magnified as their contribution in socio-economic and cultural spheres.
She said, “True, women’s engagement in political and economic institutions by participating in bureaucracies, policy-making bodies, and representative organizations is of paramount importance in helping the nation making a difference in all aspects.”
As to Mihret, women’s political participation is a key issue for development cooperation as it is both a question of human rights, and a requirement for maintainable growth.
Besides, women’s participation in politics is directly linked to all other aspects of promoting gender equality, combating gender-based violence, boosting women’s economic empowerment, women’s and girls’ human rights, sexual and reproductive health and rights and so forth. For example, economies with greater female representation in national legislative bodies are more likely to pass laws in areas that may hinder women’s economic empowerment and inclusion, including laws on sexual harassment, rape, divorce and domestic violence.
She further elucidated that a more equal distribution of unpaid care work may be both a condition and an outcome of women’s participation in politics. It is a fact that, by most measures, women’s political participation has expanded dramatically over the past years.
“Women’s rights organizations and other civil society actors argue that a broad understanding of women’s political participation is necessary. Women’s participation, leadership in and influence in all areas of society must be taken into consideration, and feminist activism and organizing are core when understanding and taking action to improve women’s political participation,” Mihret said.
Today, as democracy and human rights in general, and women’s and girls’ rights in particular, are under threat in many developing countries like ours and democratic structures are used to strengthen authoritarian regimes, this broad context is even more important to take into consideration.
According to Mihret, the concept women’s participation in politics is used to mark a big focus. However, women’s participation in politics must be understood in the context of and enforced through women’s participation, leadership and influence in all areas of society.
A focus on formal political institutions incorporates the importance of informal institutions and practices, as well as of civil society organizations or social movements. In development practice, efforts to improve women’s participation in politics is not limited to formal politics but must also include support to actors in a society that makes women’s participation in politics possible, including for example women’s rights organizations, she added.
Gender equality reforms and women’s increased participation may, of course, make a difference for women and societies even in authoritarian settings. Even so, however, critical evaluation and caution is necessary. The increase in women’s political participation over the past years is remarkable, Mihret opined.
True, she said, women’s participation in politics – across gender, age, caste, class, disabilities, religion, ethnicity, age and sexual orientation, is both a matter of human rights and a prerequisite for sustainable development. It matters for the eradication of all aspects of poverty—a national pride, indeed!
Strengthening women in politics throughout their lifespan, from young to old, through education and networks and increase access to family planning, sexuality education, and equal care in the world of work, in order for more women to have time and energy for political engagement at all levels, is definitely a viable weapon to come up with a difference in all aspects.
“Efforts to improve women’s participation in politics, and change underlying hindrances such as discriminatory norms and practices, is not limited to formal politics but also includes support to actors that makes this participation possible, such as women’s rights organizations,” she added.
“Besides, identifying and using men allies and up standers for women’s participation in politics at all levels—from husbands, partners, brothers, fathers and friends to ministers and political party leaders. Acknowledging gender quotas is also as important as tools for change towards gender equal participation in politics, and it is quite important as it has long been a good indicator for a democratic move.”
However, it is undoubtedly taken into account that the way they are designed and used, and be aware that they do not always lead to substantial change and cannot be considered a final solution. It is quite significant to be aware that resistance against progress takes many shapes and forms and adjust to context, and recognize and persistently address intimidation, harassment and gendered violence in politics. Yes, she said women are therefore underrepresented in the representative authorities.
She said, “Ethiopia has to motivate political parties to ensure the gender balance during elections by providing additional financial support to those parties that have won seats in parliament and met the gender quota. Political parties that have met the gender quota need to receive additional funds from the budget to finance their statutory activities, and thus are encouraged to involve women.”
She said, “Frankly speaking, intra-party quotas demonstrate the important role of political parties in involving women in politics at various stages. Conducting a gender audit in a party can reveal opportunities for growth in managing branches, as well as show how diversity and the involvement of women can help the party in the political arena. Parties, among other things, can also set up various funds to support women who have children and need help with looking after their children when they are doing party work.”
One should also pay attention to various training and leadership programs for women – for those who are already in office and those who are only planning their political activities. These programs not only teach women how to understand the budget or draft decisions, they also help them create communities, become self-confident, learn the mechanisms of self-defense against oppression, and be more confident and determined, thus playing an important role in the making of women politicians.
To the surprise of everyone said Mihret, “As gender specialists wrote, countries with more gender balance among their politicians often fare better than those dominated by men. And we have to think of how we achieve genuine gender equality in politics.”
Parliaments have a fundamental role in ensuring that their representative, lawmaking, and scrutiny functions work for the benefit of all. Gender equality constitutes by definition an integral part of any society that wishes to respond meaningfully to the challenges ahead, and of any parliament that claims to represent all the people.
Unequivocally, gender equality in politics, as to Mihret, is not only about numbers and equal parliamentary representation but it is also of a decisive step in true gender-sensitive policymaking. The positions that women occupy in parliaments are also indicative of their influence in decision-making and their ability to set the direction of parliamentary work.
“Not only women’s equal participation in decision-making is a demand for simple justice or democracy, but also a necessary pre-condition for women’s interests to be taken into account. Ascendency structures which do not result in the equal participation of men and women, or their equal enjoyment of benefits from state interventions are by definition neither inclusive nor democratic,” she opined.
According to Mihret, attracting women into the party to get the number of votes needed to have influence in party decision making or policy forums is also a vital step and a women’s branch can be a more comfortable place for women entering politics for the first time.
However it is crucial to integrate women’s branch into the structure of the party and define its role, or it will run the risk of being marginalized and powerless. Political parties can also adopt policies and special measures that provide women candidates’ financial assistance during campaigns, and when hold public office. Definitely, as to Mihret, women’s leadership in political spheres is shown to be socially, economically, culturally and psychologically beneficial, and is categorically a matter of women’s right to equal opportunity and access.
BY MENGESHA AMARE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 3 JANUARY 2025
