Yemen Monitoring Ceasefire, 'We Have Our Finger on Trigger': Al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Jan 2025 18:15
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement congratulates the Palestinian people, in both the homeland and diaspora, on their victory over Israeli aggression.
Yemen is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and "we have our finger on the trigger," Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement stressed on Monday, adding that the resumption of Resistance operations is contingent on the enemy's compliance with the agreement.
In a speech, Sayyed al-Houthi described recent events in Gaza as a round of confrontation, stressing that more rounds are inevitable and emphasizing readiness to return to battle with greater strength than before.
US failed to protect Israeli ships
He highlighted that the US failed to protect Israeli ships, leading to the cessation of Israeli navigation through the Red Sea and disrupting operations at the port of Eilat.
"The Americans sent Yemen threatening messages regarding Yemeni forces targeting Umm al-Rashrash within occupied Palestine, but Yemen proceeded with its operations and reaffirmed its steadfast position," Sayyed al-Houthi said.
The Ansar Allah leader noted that Yemen had entered a second phase of supporting the Resistance in Gaza through maritime operations, which surprised the enemy and the world, causing concern for the Americans.
He pointed out that the Americans increased their maritime security measures to protect Israeli ships following Yemen's operations, which persisted despite these efforts.
Israeli aggression on Yemen yielded no results
Regarding military capabilities and development, Sayyed al-Houthi revealed that Yemeni forces have advanced their missile and drone systems, employing ballistic missiles for the first time against naval targets, which caught the enemies off guard.
He also revealed that "the Americans used advanced weaponry to target Yemen, yet they failed, and Yemeni Armed Forces supporting Palestine continued their operations."
According to the Yemeni leader, this "compelled the Americans to retreat their aircraft carriers due to clashes with our armed forces, and their escalation efforts ultimately failed."
Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that "the Israeli aggression on Yemen yielded no results and did not prevent the [Yemeni] Armed Forces from continuing their drone and missile operations."
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the popular mobilization efforts, which contributed to military preparedness through the training of hundreds of thousands of fighters, a process that remains ongoing. Weekly mass demonstrations involving millions of Yemenis persisted for 15 months in an unprecedented manner, showing no signs of decline, he said.
He also emphasized that the Yemeni people were not swayed by US-orchestrated propaganda campaigns, which failed miserably in influencing public opinion.
Support fronts marked turning point
On the fronts supporting the Resistance in Gaza, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that they remained steadfast in their position and marked a "turning point in the history of the struggle with the Israeli enemy."
"Iran maintained its support for the Resistance despite all pressure," he highlighted.
The Ansar Allah leader regarded Yemen's support for Gaza as a sacred duty and religious responsibility, stressing that Yemen's stance in supporting the Resistance in Gaza transcended mere solidarity to encompass practical efforts across all domains.
He emphasized that both the Yemeni government and the public rejected aggression and backed Resistance efforts.
The United States failed to deter Yemen from supporting the Gaza Resistance despite all forms of pressure and aggression, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed, revealing that Yemen was prepared to mobilize hundreds of thousands of fighters to join the Palestinian people, though geographic barriers prevented this effort.
He clarified that "Yemen's operations came after the occupation crossed red lines, starting with the targeting of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital" in Gaza.
Israeli acknowledgment of failure
Sayyed al-Houthi congratulated the Palestinian people, in both the homeland and diaspora, on their victory over Israeli aggression, describing it as "historic and monumental."
He praised the cooperation, patience, and sacrifices of the Resistance factions in Gaza, which achieved victory despite the Israeli siege on the strip and limited resources.
This victory was achieved despite the comprehensive Israeli invasion of Gaza, extensive aggression supported by the US, and the dire conditions of starvation and destruction, he pointed out.
"The Resistance in Gaza offered a group of its leaders as martyrs, including the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, yet the resolve of the fighters remained unbroken," the Ansar Allah leader added.
Sayyed al-Houthi also highlighted the creativity of Gaza's fighters in adapting to military tactics, including the use of melee weapons, becoming an inspiration for future generations.
He explained that "the Resistance remained steadfast in its political stance, resisting all forms of pressure and extortion and denying the enemy what it could not achieve on the battlefield.
Moreover, despite the destruction and starvation, the popular support in Gaza and the occupied West Bank remained resilient, the Yemeni leader noted.
Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that "this victory marks a true leap in the confrontation with the enemy, elevating it to an advanced level, as evidenced by the Israeli acknowledgment of failure."
Elsewhere, the Ansar Allah leader concluded by saying that yesterday was undeniably "a day of Palestinian victory," where the Resistance emerged triumphant.
