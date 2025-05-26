Chinese Medical Team in Tanzania Conducts Training on Regional Nerve Block Anesthesia
DAR ES SALAAM, May 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 anesthesiology healthcare professionals and students in Tanzania participated in a comprehensive training session on ultrasound-guided regional nerve block anesthesia on Sunday.
The training was organized by the 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania in cooperation with the Association of Tanzania Registered Nurse Anesthetists (ATRNA).
Participants in the training that took place at the Mloganzila Campus of Muhimbili National Hospital included professionals and students from the Muhimbili National Hospital and the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.
Led by Zhang Junqiao, head of the Chinese medical team, the session combined theoretical instruction with hands-on simulations.
Zhang delivered a systematic overview of common ultrasound-guided nerve block techniques and introduced an innovative workshop using animal models, providing participants with a unique and practical learning experience.
He also said the Chinese team plans to continue organizing regular training sessions to further enhance the expertise of hospital staff and students in advanced anesthetic techniques.
Hellgod Michael Sizya, president of ATRNA, underscored the importance of equipping Tanzanian medical professionals and students with advanced medical knowledge to improve patient care.
He expressed gratitude to Chinese doctors for their outstanding training program, noting its potential to significantly benefit the country's anesthesiology community.
