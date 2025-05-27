Zimbabwe Celebration of Heritage: Chiredzi Hosts National Culture Month Launch
Online Reporter
May 22, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage from Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi East, where an enthusiastic crowd has gathered for the launch of National Culture Month, headlined by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The atmosphere is vibrant as locals come together to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage and engage in various festivities.
Stay tuned as we bring you updates, speeches, and highlights from this significant event, showcasing the spirit and unity of our nation.
Chiredzi reverberates with pride
Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi is a rendezvous of people from different walks of life who are part of the launch of the National Culture Month launch.
The National Culture Month is being celebrated under the theme “Celebrating Indigenous Voices.”
There are long queues of people getting into the venue where a bumper crowd is already waiting for President Mnangagwa’s arrival.
The venue is already packed with an expectant crowd comprising both the young and the old from all corners of the country.
The launch is being done in Chief Tshovani’s area, which is predominated by ethnic Shangaans.
Shangaan initiates, clad in their traditional white garb and sticks, are standing out proudly as they display their rich culture.
President Mnangagwa is expected to arrive at the venue shortly, marking the start of official proceedings.
Exhibitions galore
Adding colour at the event are exhibitors that are showcasing various artefacts that celebrates Zimbabwe’s rich culture and diversity.
These displays feature traditional crafts, intricate artwork, and historical items, each telling a unique story about the country’s diverse communities.
From beautifully woven baskets to hand-carved sculptures, the exhibits reflect the artistic talents and cultural practices of various ethnic groups.
Attendees have the opportunity to engage with artisans, learn about the significance of each piece, and appreciate the craftsmanship that highlights Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity.
This celebration not only honours the past but also fosters a sense of pride and unity among the community.
Vibrant performances light up stage
The crowd is currently being entertained with traditional songs from various musical and dance groups drawn from schools, universities and the local community.
Sungura crooner Mark Ngwazi has taken to the stage.
He is giving a polished performance, with the crowd singing along to his song “Dzimwe Nzendo Taurai Madzoka”.
The rich entertainment menu is keeping the huge crowd well satiated, making the celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage memorable.
A musical gala will run after the launch tonight.
VPs, Ministers arrive for launch
Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have arrived at Rusununguko Clinic in for the National Culture Month launch.
Cabinet ministers have also descended on Rusununguko Clinic for the epochal event.
President arrives
His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi to launch the National Culture Month, celebrating Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and promoting unity through diversity.
Zimbabwe is home to over 16 official languages, including Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign Language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, and Xhosa, and dozens of distinct ethnic groups, fostering a vibrant national identity.
Masvingo leadership welcomes President
Zanu PF Masvingo chairman, Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa officially welcomed the President saying the province is honoured to host him for the launch.
In his welcoming remarks, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial and Devolution, Cde Ezra Chadzamira lauded the President for gracing the National Culture Month launch in Chiredzi.
The Head of State and Government was warmly welcomed as he arrived at Rusununguko Clinic.
Minister Chadzamira said the exhibitions on display are testament to the country’s rich culture and diversity.
He said the arts and culture industry has the potential to anchor socio-economic transformation by creating jobs and domestic tourism.
Minister Chadzamira commending President Mnangagwa for the various developmental projects being implemented by the Second Republic.
President engages exhibitors and celebrates heritage
President Mnangagwa, accompanied by his two Vice Presidents, has toured the exhibition stands at Rusunguko Clinic where he is set to officially launch the National Culture Month this afternoon.
The President engaged exhibitors and admired the various artefacts on display.
Among the items that were shown to the President, who is also accompanied by the Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture, Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe, are traditional foods, cooking utensils and reed mats.
Shangaans from Chief Tshovani’s area where the launch is taking place welcomed the President and other guests according to their traditions and culture, drawing applause and ululation from the crowd.
No comments:
Post a Comment