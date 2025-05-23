Second Group of Trapped Miners Rescued from Kloof Mine
A total of 260 miners failed to resurface on Thursday night following a mechanical error in the lower levels of the shaft.
Some of the resurfaced 260 employees stuck underground the South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater's Kloof 7 sub-shaft walk towards a bus in Westonaria on 23 May 2025. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The technical team bringing trapped miners back to the surface at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operations, west of Johannesburg, is making inroads in an intense attempt to bring the rescue mission to a close.
A second group of workers resurfaced on Friday night, while more than 70 still remain underground.
A total of 260 miners were trapped underground on Thursday night following a mechanical error.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported to date.
The next few hours are expected to be the final haul of what has been a lengthy mission to rescue mine workers from the lowest levels of the shaft.
The last group to re-emerge was a mixed bag of emotions - fatigued but relieved to be out alive.
They have all confirmed official reports by main management about what happened on Thursday, that a mechanical error was to blame for the crisis.
Chairperson for health and safety at the National Union of Mineworkers, Duncan Luvuno, said the rescue mission had been frustrating.
Some families are still gathered outside, waiting for their loved ones to re-emerge.
