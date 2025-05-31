Zimbabwe President to Headline 57th SADC PF Plenary Assembly
Online Herald Reporter
Sunday News
June 1, 2025
Rutendo Nyeve, Victoria Falls Reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will tomorrow preside over the official opening of the 57th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) which is being held in Victoria Falls.
The forum, being held under the theme: “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Effective and Efficient Parliamentary Processes in the SADC Region: Experiences, Challenges and Opportunities”, will run up to 7 June.
The high-level Assembly of Parliamentarians will draw over 300 delegates comprising Speakers and Members of Parliament, senior staff of the 15 Member Parliaments, regional experts and development partners.
Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda who has arrived in Victoria Falls to spearhead the hosting, confirmed that the official opening ceremony tomorrow will be graced by President Mnangagwa who is also the Chairman of SADC.
“His Excellency’s presence confers unmatched gravitas and stature to the proceedings, symbolising Zimbabwe’s unwavering commitment to regional integration, digital innovation and transformative Parliamentary processes.
“The Head of State is expected to deliver the keynote address, which will set the tone for an agenda that resonates across borders and generations,” said Adv Mudenda.
After the official opening ceremony, a symposium, running under the theme: “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Effective and Efficient Parliamentary Processes in the SADC Region: Experiences, Challenges and Opportunities,” will be held at the same venue in the afternoon.
“We have marshalled renowned AI experts from local universities and the private sector as well as from the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services under the aegis of Minister Tatenda Mavetera,” said Adv Mudenda.
From 3 to 5 June, the Plenary Assembly deliberations will commence in earnest, featuring debate on the overarching theme, followed by the presentation of Standing Committee Reports on the proposed Model Law on Prison
Oversight, which seeks to enhance legislative scrutiny of detention systems and safeguard human dignity.
He said the Plenary Assembly will provide a platform for delegates to rigorously interrogate and exchange insights on the promise and pitfalls in the application of AI in Parliamentary processes.
“Core deliberations will centre on Standing Committee Reports and Country Reports on the implementation of previous resolutions to track the implementation matrix.
“The 57th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum will also receive reports from the SADC PF Standing Committees,” said Adv Mudenda.
Convened in terms of Article 10(2) of the Constitution of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, which states that “The Plenary Assembly shall meet at least twice in every calendar year in ordinary session,” and pursuant to Rule 6(2) of the Rules of Procedure, which mandates the Assembly “to deliberate comprehensively on the reports of the Standing Committees.”
Adv Mudenda said the 57th Plenary Assembly reaffirms its role as the Forum’s principal policy-making and deliberative body, entrusted with charting the legislative aspirations of the SADC Region.
“This Assembly follows a continuum of strategic engagements including the 56th Plenary in Livingstone, Zambia (December 2024); the Standing Committees of the SADC PF Sessions held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April 2025, laying the groundwork for a proposed Model Law on Prison Oversight; and the Inaugural Executive Committee Orientation in Windhoek from 28 April to 1 May 2025,” said Adv Mudenda.
He said 12 Member Parliaments have confirmed participation and will be led by the Rt Honourable Justin Tokely — Speaker of the National Assembly, Madagascar and President of SADC PF.
Chief Fortune Charumbira,president of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) will also deliver a solidarity speech.
He said delegates are hosted across Victoria Falls’ premier venues, supported by a co-ordinated national protocol and logistical support from the Parliament and Government of Zimbabwe.
“A vibrant cultural and entertainment programme complements the formal proceedings, featuring a Welcome Dinner, a Rainforest Tour, Zambezi Sunset Cruise and a grand Farewell Gala at The Boma, all celebrating regional identity and strengthening inter-parliamentary solidarity,” said Adv Mudenda.
The 57th Plenary Assembly affirms SADC PF’s vision of a digitally empowered and forward-looking region.
@nyeve14
