RFK Jr. Threatens to Bar Government Scientists from Publishing in Leading Medical Journals
The health secretary said the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet are in bed with pharma.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at podium.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said medical journals have a "corrupt" alliance with drug companies. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
By Chelsea Cirruzzo
05/27/2025 03:18 PM EDT
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threatened to stop government scientists from publishing their work in major medical journals on a podcast Tuesday as part of his escalating war on institutions he says are influenced by pharmaceutical companies.
Speaking on the “Ultimate Human” podcast, Kennedy said the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet, three of the most influential medical journals in the world, were “corrupt” and publish studies funded and approved by pharmaceutical companies.
“Unless those journals change dramatically, we are going to stop NIH scientists from publishing in them and we’re going to create our own journals in-house,” he said, referring to the National Institutes of Health, an HHS agency that is the world’s largest funder of health research.
His comments come days after the White House released a major report, spearheaded by Kennedy, that says overprescribed medications could be driving a rise in chronic disease in children. The report suggests that influence from the pharmaceutical industry and a culture of fear around speaking out has drawn doctors and scientists away from studying the causes of chronic disease. It also comes after both JAMA and the NEJM received letters from the Department of Justice probing them for partisanship.
Kennedy’s stance, however, conflicts with that of his NIH director, Jay Bhattacharya, who recently told a reporter with POLITICO sister publication WELT he supports academic freedom, which “means I can send my paper out even if my bosses disagree with me.”
On the podcast, Kennedy claimed the heads of the leading journals, including The Lancet Editor-in-Chief Richard Horton and the former editor-in-chief of the NEJM, Marcia Angell, also no longer consider their publications reputable.
Kennedy was referring to 2009 and 2015 statements, respectively, by Angell and Horton: Angell wrote it “is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published” due to financial ties with pharmaceutical companies while Horton wrote about concerns about the replicability of scientific research.
Kennedy went on to say Horton “really disgraced himself” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Horton was at the center of a 2020 controversy when The Lancet retracted a study linking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to increased Covid-19 deaths. Horton said the publication would change its peer review process.
The London-based journal also published a letter from prominent scientists including EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak that said questioning whether Covid had a natural origin amounted to a conspiracy theory. A Trump administration website says that EcoHealth facilitated “dangerous gain-of-function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology that President Donald Trump believes caused the pandemic. The Biden administration barred Daszak and EcoHealth from receiving further government funding, citing their failure to follow grant protocols.
A JAMA spokesperson said the journal had nothing to add when asked about Kennedy’s remarks, while NEJM and The Lancet did not respond to requests for comment. HHS also did not respond to requests for comment.
Bhattacharya and FDA chief Marty Makary recently launched their own journal, the Journal of the Academy of Public Health, which they say will promote open discourse. Both are on leave from its editorial board.
