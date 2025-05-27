‘Embracing Diversity Key to Vision 2030’
Herald May 23, 2025
George Maponga in CHIREDZI
ZIMBABWE should unleash its full potential as a unitary State by embracing its diverse cultures, for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.
Speaking at the launch of National Culture Month at Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi East, the President said culture is important in shaping the nation’s identity and promoting unity, prosperity and inclusive growth.
A large crowd attended the event, celebrating the nation’s rich cultural heritage.
Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, along with several Cabinet ministers and traditional leaders from Masvingo Province and beyond, were also present.
President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to build on their cultural diversity to strengthen unity as the country aims for upper-middle-income status by 2030.
“Our cultural diversity is not a source of division but a wellspring of strength and unity. Under the Second Republic, we have rolled out various programmes to encourage the use of indigenous languages within Zimbabwe,” he said.
“By amplifying indigenous voices, we are honouring our past and paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future. Through embracing our different cultures, we tap into the potential of all communities and march towards a modern, industrialised and prosperous Zimbabwe.”
The President urged Zimbabweans to take pride in their unique cultures, which provide a distinct identity.
This year’s National Culture Month theme, “Celebrating Indigenous Voices”, seeks to ensure that all Zimbabweans become stakeholders in the journey towards prosperity underpinned by inclusive growth.
“Muzvose zvatinoita, tsika dzedu ngadziratidze zvatiri sevene veZimbabwe. Ngatidadei nekuva vanhu vatema. Let us be proud of who we are, as Zimbabweans and an African people,” he said.
The theme also addresses the historical marginalisation of indigenous languages in Zimbabwe.
President Mnangagwa highlighted that promoting culture sets a solid foundation for future generations to enjoy their rich heritage.
“The National Culture Month is a celebration of our cultural heritage and a reaffirmation of our identity as Zimbabweans. Through these commemorations, we are reminded of the importance of safeguarding our diverse traditions for future generations,” he said.
The President noted that across the country, from Plumtree to Mutare and Beitbridge to Chirundu, all cultural practices are valuable and deserve respect.
The celebration of National Culture Month in all the country’s 10 provinces aligns with the Second Republic’s decentralisation and devolution agenda, which seeks to leave no one and no place behind.
Funding has been allocated in this year’s budget to establish and upgrade cultural centres throughout Zimbabwe.
The President said creative and cultural industries are crucial in driving national economic growth and fostering unity.
“From the Government’s side, we stand ready to invest in education, infrastructure and the arts, as well as to support initiatives that promote cultural preservation,” he said.
“We will continue to empower our artists, musicians and cultural practitioners, recognising their contribution to our national identity and pride.”
The funds will also be used to establish and equip cultural centres, which will serve as hubs for preserving Zimbabwe’s diverse heritage, including traditional music, dance, art and crafts.
The Second Republic is prioritising the local film industry through the development of film studios to enhance capacity and infrastructure for filmmakers.
President Mnangagwa underscored the importance of indigenous content in the media, saying the media should never be used to promote moral decadence or a national psyche that goes against the grain of local traditions and values.
He reminded the nation that Zimbabwe’s cultural renaissance should not be overshadowed by societal issues like drug abuse and gender-based violence.
The President also called on traditional leaders to lead efforts in preserving culture and traditions. Youths and those in the diaspora were also urged to celebrate their culture with pride.
He praised initiatives like the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme, which teaches young people about moral values.
President Mnangagwa highlighted the First Lady’s efforts to promote indigenous foods, which support gastronomy tourism and generate positive economic benefits.
Launching this year’s National Culture Month in Masvingo is particularly significant, as the province is home to the iconic Great Zimbabwe monument.
The celebrations in Chiredzi also provided an opportunity to honour the rich traditions of the local Shangaan people, whose music, dance and craftsmanship inspire the nation.
Before his address, President Mnangagwa toured exhibition stands showcasing traditional food, attire and medicine, expressing his admiration for the handicrafts and sculptures made by the Tshonga/Shangaan people.
In his address, Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Minister Anselem Sanyatwe said the culture and arts industries are key drivers of socio-economic development in Zimbabwe.
He added that the arts and culture industry is one of the anchors of the nation’s march towards Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle-income economy.
Minister Sanyatwe paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for his steadfast support for the country’s rich culture and heritage, noting that culture should be celebrated and upheld for the benefit of future generations.
As Zimbabwe marches towards attainment of Vision 2030, the President’s call to embrace cultural diversity is a crucial step in unifying the nation and fostering a shared identity.
By celebrating and preserving its rich cultural heritage, Zimbabwe aims to create an inclusive society where every citizen contributes to national development.
The festivities surrounding National Culture Month not only honour the past but also lay the groundwork for a prosperous future.
This year’s National Culture Month is more than a mere celebration; it is a clarion call for unity and pride in Zimbabwe’s diverse cultures. As the President noted, the strength of the nation lies in its ability to recognise and uplift all communities, fostering an environment where every culture is valued and celebrated.
The National Culture Month serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural preservation and the need for collective efforts in promoting the arts.
