'Israel' Launches Late-night Intensive Strikes Across Southern Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
"Israel" has intensified its airstrikes on South Lebanon, targeting multiple towns including Deir Antar, Toul, and Rub al-Thalathine.
Israeli warplanes targeted Thursday evening the town of Deir Antar in southern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported
"Israel" has maintained its air strikes against Lebanon despite a November truce.
Israeli aircraft struck the towns of Shamaa and Aitaroun, targeting prefabricated structures, according to our correspondent.
As part of its continued evening assault on southern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on Wadi Hassan.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent further noted that Israeli forces carried out two consecutive strikes on Wadi al-Aziyah in the south.
In the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of southern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes targeted the areas of al-Rihan Heights, al-Jabbour, al-Qutrani, al-Mahmoudiyah, and Barguz.
Israeli aggression intensifies before municipal elections
Earlier, Lebanese state media said an Israeli air strike hit a building in Toul after the Israeli occupation military warned residents to evacuate the area.
The Israeli military claimed it had carried out several strikes targeting Hezbollah sites and killed one person.
Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli occupation military struck a building in Toul.
Less than an hour after bombing a residential area in the southern town of Toul, Israeli warplanes conducted two additional airstrikes, one targeting the area between the towns of Touline and al-Sawwaneh in the south, and the other hitting the outskirts of the town of Bouday in Lebanon’s Bekaa region.
One martyr in Israeli airstrike on Rub al-Thalathin
In addition, the Israeli military said it had struck the area of Rub al-Thalathin. The NNA reported a martyr in the same area, without identifying them.
On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned "the repeated Israeli aggressions against Lebanon at a critical moment just before municipal elections in the south," set for Saturday.
