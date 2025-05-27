Ramaphosa, Mashatile to Field Several Questions Before National Assembly, NCOP
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS
CAPE TOWN - Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile, will appear before the two houses of Parliament this week to field several questions around the economy and international affairs.
Ramaphosa will be up first on Monday when he faces members of the National Assembly to answer questions, while Mashatile heads to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) later this week to respond to questions around the national dialogue.
The engagements are part of oral question sessions with the president scheduled at least once a quarter.
Ramaphosa, fresh from his visit to the United States (US) last week, will answer questions in the National Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and attempts to end the conflict.
The president will be asked about the engagements that have been initiated to end the conflict and what the country’s inputs have been.
The discussion will most likely also touch on other international matters like his recent US visit, where he addressed disinformation about Afrikaner and white farmer persecution.
Ramaphosa will also be grilled on whether he intends to take measures to shield South Africans from the rising cost of living because the household food basket has increased by nearly 40% above the rate of inflation.
The president will also provide details to members on the new economic policies that he and his Cabinet have developed since the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) last year.
On Thursday, Deputy President Mashatile will have his own oral question-and-answer session in the NCOP, covering several issues, including whether the government is considering utilising the planned historic national dialogue to address the effects of many years of racial exclusion.
