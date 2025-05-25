El-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt’s Commitment to the Continent's Peace on Africa Day
Ahram Online, Sunday 25 May 2025
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed on Sunday, on the occasion of Africa Day, Egypt’s commitment to fostering constructive cooperation, advancing development efforts, and promoting peace across the African continent.
“On the 25th of May each year, we celebrate Africa Day—a day of unity and solidarity, symbolizing the aspirations of African nations for a bright future and sustainable development,” said the President.
El-Sisi affirmed that African nations can build a brighter and more prosperous future for their people.
He also expressed hope that Africa will remain strong, united, and steadfast in its pursuit of the progress it envisions.
This year’s Africa Day marks the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963.
The OAU, established by 32 African nations including Egypt, was transformed on 9 July 2002 into the African Union (AU), which now comprises 55 member states representing the entire African continent.
