Former ANCWL President Gertrude Shope Dies at 99
Shope was the first president of the ANC Women’s League following its relaunch in 1991.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) with former ANCWL president, Gertrude Shope (right). Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/X
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has described late struggle icon, Gertrude Shope, as a committed freedom fighter who dedicated her life to challenging the systemic oppression of black South Africans.
The former ANC Women's League president died at her Gauteng home on Thursday at the age of 99.
The party announced her passing in a statement.
Shope was the first president of the ANC Women’s League following its relaunch in 1991.
ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu acknowledged Shope's significant role in empowering and shaping the women within the party.
"She was one of those unsung heroines. I think it's time that South Africans know about the history of Ma Shope."
She explained her relationship with the former ANC Women's League president.
"I was very fond of Ma Shope and the basis for that was the work she did in supporting us, those who were young in exile."
