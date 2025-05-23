Israeli War on Health Workers: Gaza Official Says 12 Skilled ICU Nurses Killed in One Week
Friday, 23 May 2025 4:34 PM
Palestinian medics react after several members of the Palestinian Red Crescent were killed when an Israeli strike hit an ambulance, according to the Red Crescent, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Muneer Alboursh, director general of the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, says Israel has killed 12 health workers in the past week, many of them in targeted attacks on their homes.
“Within a week, the Israeli occupation has assassinated 12 of the most skilled nurses and medics in the Ministry of Health, particularly those working in intensive care units,” Alboursh said, adding that some were killed along with their entire families.
He said Israel is “systematically” targeting medical staff and facilities, especially in the northern areas of Gaza to destroy the health care system there and push people further south.
His remarks come days after Israel’s finance minister declared that the regime is now “finally” targeting what he called the “civilian structure of Hamas.”
Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. It has killed at least 53,762 Palestinians there so far, according to the health ministry of Gaza.
In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.
The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.
On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire.
