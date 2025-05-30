Zimbabwe Media Policy: A Progressive Leap Towards an Informed and Empowered Nation
Online Reporter Chronicle
May 30, 2025
Innocent Mujeri
IN an era where the media serves as both a mirror and a mould of society, Zimbabwe has taken a decisive step forward with the introduction of its comprehensive Media Policy.
Recently launched by President Mnangagwa, this policy is not merely a set of regulations, but a visionary blueprint designed to cultivate a media landscape that is vibrant, diverse and deeply rooted in the nation’s developmental aspirations.
At its heart, the policy seeks to harmonise freedom of expression with responsibility, innovation with tradition, and global trends with local relevance. It is a carefully crafted response to the challenges of the digital age, while remaining firmly rooted in Zimbabwe’s constitutional values and the broader goals of Vision 2030 — the national ambition to achieve an empowered upper-middle-income society.
The significance of this policy cannot be overstated, particularly in a world where media ecosystems are rapidly evolving, often leaving behind those who lack access to technology or the skills to navigate it. Zimbabwe’s approach is refreshingly holistic, addressing not only the economic and technological dimensions of media, but also its cultural, ethical and social roles. By doing so, it ensures that the media not only informs but also educates, empowers, and unites citizens across the country’s diverse linguistic and geographical landscapes.
One of the most striking aspects of the policy is its commitment to media freedom and access to information, principles enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and reinforced through legislation such as the Freedom of Information Act. In a democracy, the media acts as a watchdog, a platform for public discourse, and a conduit for accountability.
Recognising this, the policy explicitly safeguards journalists’ rights, while also imposing a duty on them to uphold accuracy, fairness and ethical standards. This dual emphasis on rights and responsibilities is crucial in an age where misinformation and polarisation threaten social cohesion. The policy goes a step further by addressing the practical barriers to information access, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.
Plans to expand digital broadcasting infrastructure and reduce data costs are not just technical fixes, but strategic interventions to bridge the urban-rural divide, ensuring that every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, can participate in the national conversation.
Economic sustainability is another cornerstone of the policy, acknowledging the financial precarity that many media organisations face in an increasingly competitive and digitised world. Traditional revenue streams, such as advertising, have dwindled as global tech giants dominate the digital space.
Zimbabwe’s response is both innovative and pragmatic. The introduction of a Media Fund, financed through levies on registered media outlets, will provide much-needed support for training, technology upgrades, and investigative journalism.
This fund is not a handout, but an investment in quality and independence, ensuring that media houses are not forced to compromise their editorial integrity for survival. Additionally, the policy encourages diversification — urging outlets to explore sponsored content, events and partnerships — while also opening doors for community radio stations to secure funding from diaspora contributions and local advertisers. These measures collectively create a more resilient media ecosystem, one that can withstand economic pressures without sacrificing its democratic role.
The policy’s forward-thinking approach to digital transformation is equally commendable. The long-delayed Digital Terrestrial Migration (DTM) project is finally being prioritised, promising improved broadcast quality and wider coverage. But the policy does not stop at infrastructure; it embraces the full spectrum of digital innovation, from artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to data-driven journalism.
These technologies are not just buzzwords, but tools that can enhance efficiency, combat disinformation and personalise content delivery.
Crucially, the policy also recognises that technology alone is not enough, as digital literacy must accompany it. By rolling out nationwide training programmes, Zimbabwe is ensuring that its citizens are not just passive consumers of digital content but critical thinkers who can discern fact from fabrication.
Perhaps one of the most culturally significant elements of the policy is its emphasis on local content. In a globalised media landscape, there is a real risk of local voices being drowned out by foreign narratives. Zimbabwe’s solution is bold: a 75 percent local content quota for broadcasters (with a 50 percent threshold for specialised licences). This is more than a regulatory requirement, it is a statement of cultural pride and a lifeline for local creatives — filmmakers, musicians, journalists, and storytellers whose work might otherwise struggle for visibility.
The policy also takes steps to protect intellectual property rights, ensuring that local creators are fairly compensated for their work. At the same time, it regulates the influx of foreign media, not through censorship, but through a balanced framework that prioritises Zimbabwean perspectives without isolating the country from global discourse.
Professionalism and ethics are woven throughout the policy, reflecting an understanding that a free media must also be a responsible one. The call for industry-wide codes of conduct, developed in collaboration with media stakeholders, is a step towards self-regulation that maintains public trust.
The policy also introduces co-regulation, a hybrid model where the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) delegates some oversight functions to the industry itself. This approach fosters accountability without stifling independence. Equally progressive are the provisions addressing sexual harassment in media houses, mandating internal policies to protect employees. These measures are not just about compliance, they are about creating a media environment that is safe, equitable and respected.
Inclusivity is the thread that ties the entire policy together. From supporting community radio stations, often the only source of local news in rural areas, to launching mobile-based information services for regions with limited internet access, the policy ensures that no one is left behind. Media literacy initiatives will empower citizens to engage critically with content, while programmes in indigenous languages will preserve cultural heritage and foster a sense of belonging.
The media policy is about nation-building, recognising that an informed citizenry is the foundation of a thriving democracy.
As Zimbabwe moves towards Vision 2030, the media’s role will only grow in importance. This policy provides the framework for a sector that is not only financially viable and technologically advanced but also deeply rooted in the nation’s values. It is a testament to what can be achieved when Government, industry and civil society work together towards a common goal. If implemented with the same vision and rigour with which it was crafted, the Zimbabwe Media Policy will not just transform the media, it will help transform the nation.
In the end, the true measure of this policy’s success will be seen in the stories it enables, the voices it amplifies and the citizens it empowers. It is a bold step towards a future where Zimbabwe’s media is not just a witness to history, but an active participant in shaping it.
