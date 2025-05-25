Message of Congratulations from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the Occasion of Eritrea’s Independence Day
May 25, 2025
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the State of Eritrea on the joyful occasion of their Independence Day.
This historic day not only commemorates the triumph of Eritrea’s liberation but also stands as a powerful testament to the resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit of its people. The decades-long struggle for self-determination marked by immense sacrifice and steadfast perseverance culminated in the birth of a proud and sovereign nation.
Eritrea’s path to independence continues to inspire Africa and the world, reflecting the universal aspirations for dignity, justice, and freedom. As we mark this important milestone, the African Union reaffirms its solidarity with Eritrea and all its Member States in the collective pursuit of peace, sustainable development, prosperity, and continental integration.
May this day remain a lasting symbol of hope, unity, and the enduring strength of the Eritrean people.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
