Death Toll Rises to 11 in Building Collapse in Central Senegal
DAKAR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people were killed and 7 others injured, including 2 in critical condition, after a building under construction collapsed in Touba, a city in central Senegal, the Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action said Monday on social media.
According to local media reports, the accident occurred Sunday afternoon. The collapsed structure was a three-storey building still under construction. The ministry said the injured were taken to Cheikh Ahmadoul Khadim Hospital and Matlaboul Fawzaini Hospital in Touba for treatment.
Senegalese National Director of Construction Moussa Tine told local media that the primary cause of the accident was a "failure to comply with construction standards."
Touba is Senegal's second-largest city. In recent years, the construction sector has seen rapid growth amid the country's surging population and economic development. However, building collapses have occurred frequently, partly due to lax oversight of some construction projects. On May 8, another building collapse in Ngor, a northern district of the capital Dakar, left two people dead.
