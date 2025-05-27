Ramaphosa Says Recent Visit to US Came Amid 'Increasing Strain' Between Two Countries
Writing in the newsletter, Ramaphosa says false narratives about South Africa has been peddled by what he calls “fringe groups” in both countries,
Ramaphosa says recent visit to US came amid 'increasing strain' between two countries
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his recent visit to the United States (US) came when relations between the two countries were under "increasing strain", mainly due to disinformation.
Ramaphosa says false narratives about South Africa have been peddled by what he calls "fringe groups" in both countries, including claims of a so-called genocide and violent campaign against white farmers.
The president has written in his latest newsletter that South Africa has always regarded the US as a strong investment and trading partner and wants to cement the relationship.
Ramaphosa undertook a working visit to the US last week at the invitation of President Donald Trump to strengthen relations between the two countries.
But the visit was marred by claims of a so-called white genocide, which almost overshadowed key trade discussions.
Ramaphosa said in this context, it was critical for South Africa to engage directly with the us administration to correct the disinformation, and provide a true account" of the situation and complex challenges.
"While this was a necessary conversation, the overarching aim of our visit was to deepen our strategic economic partnership with the us as our second-largest trading partner,” writes Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa said the US is a key export market for South African goods, which include motor vehicles, agricultural products and, increasingly, critical minerals.
No comments:
Post a Comment