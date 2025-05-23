Iran Continues to Hold Ground; US Gains Better Understanding of Tehran’s Nuclear Position: FM Araghchi
Friday, 23 May 2025 5:20 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads for the venue of indirect talks with the US in the Omani capital of Rome on May 23, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hails “one of the most professional” rounds of talks with the United States, saying Tehran will continue to hold its ground and insist on its “completely clear” positions.
Araghchi made the remarks following the end of the fifth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington which lasted for more than three hours in the Italian capital Rome on Friday. The talks are mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.
"This round was one of the most professional rounds of negotiations we have ever had. We once again announced the positions and principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the negotiations. Our positions are completely clear, and we stand firm on them,” the top Iranian negotiator said.
Araghchi said the American side has “now a better, clearer and more precise understanding of our positions.”
Before his departure to Rome, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s resolve to continue its uranium enrichment program and stressed that there will be no deal if the US insists on an excessive demand to slash Iran’s legitimate right to enrichment to zero.
“Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal,” Araghchi wrote on X.
After the fifth round, he said both sides agreed to transfer proposals and ideas exchanged during the talks to their capitals for more discussions.
The Iranian foreign minister said his Omani counterpart, as the mediator, also worked for solutions to overcome existing obstacles and achieve progress.
He said Iran plans to examine these new solutions and proposals that can potentially be helpful while maintaining its principles and positions.
"The two sides are expected to present their views on these proposals and solutions, and then the next round of negotiations will be organized,” he added.
Araghchi expressed hope that the sides would engage in more detailed talks in the next round if the solutions are considered in the capitals.
"Therefore, it can be said that the case of indirect negotiations remains open and the negotiations will continue.”
'An achievement'
He said the negotiations are “more complicated” than can be settled in two or three sessions, “but the fact that we are currently on a reasonable path is considered an achievement.”
The Iranian foreign minister hoped that the sides would achieve solutions that would lead to progress during the next sessions given the better understanding about Tehran’s positions.
“We are not at that stage yet, but we are also not hopeless,” Araghchi said.
There is the possibility of making progress given the solutions proposed by Oman, he added.
A fifth round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US start in the Italian capital of Rome.
Just like the previous rounds, the Iranian foreign minister and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy Steve Witkoff led the negotiating delegations in the talks in Rome.
Since April, Tehran and Washington have held four rounds of indirect negotiations in Rome and Muscat over Iran’s nuclear program amid repeated shifts in US stances, which have prompted Iranian officials to criticize the “contradictory” statements made by their Americans counterparts.
