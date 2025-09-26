Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of Guinea-Bissau
To watch this interview with Youri Smouter just click on the following URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNAu9z4Jzd0
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
On the program we return to our all-things Africa edition, our journey across the continent and looking at the history and current affairs of each nation.
We now explore the West African country of Guinea-Bissau.
And who better to teach us about this country or any African country than our returning champion, the brilliant historian and journalist and anti-imperialist activist Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and also a frequent contributor to Black Agenda Report who will be our guide on this trip to Guinea-Bissau’s history and current affairs.
And as always folks please help 1+1 by sharing widely our content.
No comments:
Post a Comment