Libyan Vessel Joins Global Flotilla Aiming to Break Gaza Blockade
By Al Mayadeen English
Loaded with tents, medicines, and medical staff, Libya’s Omar al-Mukhtar vessel has embarked to support the Global Sumud Flotilla in its mission to aid Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israeli genocide.
The Libyan vessel Omar al-Mukhtar departed Sunday to join the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international effort aiming to break “Israel’s” blockade of the Gaza Strip. The ship has been equipped with an intensive care unit to provide medical support for the fleet.
The ship’s departure, postponed last Wednesday due to rough weather, is now back on track, with spokesperson Nabil al-Soukni telling Anadolu the vessel is fully prepared.
“We are now fully ready with all our equipment, and we increased the storage of supplies for some of the smaller boats that had been understocked due to their size,” al-Soukni said. He added that extra space has been set aside to accommodate activists from boats deemed unsuitable for the journey.
The vessel is transporting tents for forcibly displaced Palestinians, as well as medicines, baby formula, and various supplies for people of all ages in Gaza, al-Soukni stressed.
“The popular and moral support we received from some parties in Libya was a strong message to raise the morale of the crew aboard the Omar al-Mukhtar,” he declared.
Among those on board is former Libyan Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi, along with several international activists, according to the spokesperson.
Medical officer Abdel Rahman Humaid told Anadolu that the ship is staffed with a medical crew and now houses an intensive care unit. “We equipped the ship with the necessary equipment and medicines and outfitted it with everything required for intensive care,” Humaid said.
In a related context, Abdelhaq Benkadi, representative of the Arab Lawyers Union aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, stressed on Sunday that the international community bears responsibility for protecting the fleet, which is undertaking a strictly humanitarian mission.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, Benkadi noted that although the international community had previously decided to open humanitarian crossings into Gaza, “it has yet to implement that decision.” He held the United Nations accountable for any potential threats facing the convoy.
The lawyer highlighted the “unprecedented popular support” from people around the world, who are providing participants with all necessary resources. He said this wave of solidarity reflects the success of the convoy’s goals even before reaching Gaza.
A global effort to break the siege
The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail collectively on Saturday toward the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza.
The committee reported that 44 vessels departed from Italian ports, with an additional six ships scheduled to join from ports in Greece. The fleet is expected to take around one week to reach its destination.
Organizers describe the campaign as the largest of its kind to date, targeting a brutal Israeli blockade that has restricted the movement of 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza for 18 years.
The Global Sumud Flotilla represents not only the largest organized effort to break the siege but also one of the most visible demonstrations of international solidarity with Palestine.
Attempts to break the blockade date back to 2008, when international activists first succeeded in reaching Gaza by sea. The most infamous incident occurred in 2010 when Israeli commandos stormed the Turkish vessel Mavi Marmara, killing nine activists and sparking international outrage.
In recent months, smaller flotillas such as the Madleen and Handala missions were intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters, with participants detained and deported.
