Sudanese Peace Group Urges Global Action on Catastrophic War
Sudanese demonstrate against war in the country, Peace Direct photo.
September 22, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese advocacy group on Monday described the nation’s conflict as the “most severe humanitarian crisis in the world,” using the International Day of Peace to appeal for a citizen-led process to end the war.
In a statement, the Sudan Peace Call (SPC), a body of civil society groups and activists, said more than 14 million people have been displaced by the fighting, which threatens famine, has left cities in ruins, and is tearing apart the country’s social fabric.
“This is not a distant tragedy; it is a profound human crisis that demands an urgent response,” the statement read.
The SPC said peace must mean more than just an end to the conflict. It must include “justice, equal citizenship, and social cohesion” to rebuild a nation that protects the rights of all, calling it a “moral obligation” for the international community.
The group called for an immediate halt to the war, followed by a “Sudanese-led process.” It rejected solutions imposed by outsiders or deals limited to the warring parties, saying they “cannot create genuine and durable peace.”
While the responsibility lies with the Sudanese people, the SPC stated that international partners are essential for impartial mediation and to ensure compliance with any peace agreements.
“Sudan’s people are not passive victims but ‘rights-holders who are determined to shape their future’,” the statement said, calling for “principled support” from the United Nations and the African Union.
The group warned that ignoring the tragedy undermines global values of peace and justice. “Peace in Sudan is not just a local aspiration,” the statement concluded, “it is a shared human necessity.”
