Former President Mutharika Wins Malawi Election to Oust Longtime Rival Chakwera
By GREGORY GONDWE
4:13 PM EDT, September 24, 2025
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Former President Peter Mutharika was declared the winner of Malawi’s election Wednesday, ousting incumbent Lazarus Chakera to return as leader of one of Africa’s poorest countries.
Chakwera conceded defeat in a speech on national television hours before the final results were announced, and supporters of Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party had already gathered in the streets of the commercial capital, Blantyre, to celebrate.
The 85-year-old Mutharika, who was president from 2014-2020, won 56% of the vote, according to the Malawi Electoral Commission. Chakwera was second with 33%.
The winning candidate needed to receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
“This outcome is a reflection of your collective will to have a change of government, and so it is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution,” Chakwera said in his earlier address to Malawians conceding defeat.
Mutharika’s return to the presidency came after he lost to Chakwera in a historic election rerun five years ago. As president he was initially declared the winner of a 2019 vote, but that election was nullified months later by a court and ordered to be redone because of irregularities.
Chakwera won the redo in 2020, and Mutharika became the first leader in Africa to be removed from office in an election rerun.
Chakwera’s 2020 election was also greeted at the time by street celebrations. But the 70-year-old former evangelical preacher lost popularity in his first term, largely due to an ongoing economic crisis in a country of 21 million in southern Africa already struggling as one of the least developed in the world.
The economy was seen as the main issue for voters, who had grown weary of the soaring cost-of-living and fuel and food shortages.
Inflation has shot up to over 27%, while a devastating cyclone in 2023 and a drought last year worsened hardship. More than 80% of the population in Malawi live rurally and rely on agriculture.
Mutharika, a former law professor, had campaigned on promises of fixing the economy and restoring what his party framed as his experienced leadership, though his first term was marked by allegations of corruption and public discontent over food shortages and electricity outages.
He has a long history in Malawian politics having served in the Cabinet when his older brother was president. Mutharika’s brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, was president from 2004 until his death in office in 2012.
A total of 17 candidates ran in last Tuesday’s election, including another former president Joyce Banda. But analysts always saw it as a race between Chakwera and his predecessor Mutharika, who have met in elections in 2014, 2019, 2020 and this year.
Chakwera said that he had spoken with Mutharika to congratulate him. He added that his Malawi Congress Party would accept the outcome of the vote despite complaints in recent days from several parties, including MCP, of irregularities in some voting districts.
The head of the Malawi Electoral Commission that oversaw the election said that it had resolved all those complaints and didn’t report any major problems.
Malawians also voted for the makeup of Parliament and more than 500 local government representatives.
Malawi gained international attention last year when a military plane crash killed 51-year-old Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was popular with young Malawians and seen as a leader in waiting.
A former British protectorate that won independence in 1964, the country was ruled for 30 years by the autocratic Hastings Banda until 1994. It has developed a peaceful multiparty democracy over the last two decades.
No comments:
Post a Comment