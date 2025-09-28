UN Urges Ghana to Stop US Deportations Amid Torture, Abuse Fears
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Sep 2025 10:28
Deported migrants face persecution despite court protections, as Ghana and the US face criticism over secretive transfer practices and human rights violations.
The United Nations human rights office has called on Ghana to immediately halt the deportation of migrants recently expelled from the United States, despite court-ordered protections prohibiting their return to countries where they face the risk of torture.
The appeal, issued by the UN Committee Against Torture, adds diplomatic pressure on Ghana to honor its obligations under the Convention Against Torture, a treaty ratified by both Washington and Accra.
The case centers on five migrants deported to Ghana on September 5 under a US "third-country" deportation agreement. Legal records reveal that immigration judges had previously ruled the individuals were at high risk of persecution, torture, or death if repatriated to their countries of origin.
Nevertheless, they were removed from US jurisdiction during a late-night operation, shackled, in some cases strapped into straitjackets, and placed on a military cargo plane without prior notice to their families or legal representatives.
Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the Federal District Court in Washington sharply criticized the Trump administration earlier this month, accusing it of deliberately evading legal protections for vulnerable migrants. However, she concluded she lacked jurisdiction once the deportees had exited US territory.
Attorneys representing the group say Ghanaian officials indicated the migrants would not remain in Ghana but would be sent onward to their home countries.
One Gambian migrant has already been deported. The remaining migrants are reportedly being held at a remote detention site known as Dema Camp, under unclear conditions.
“The UN committee’s intervention should serve as a stark warning to other African nations considering similar agreements with the United States,” said Gianna Borroto, one of the lawyers representing the deportees.
The episode highlights growing international concern over Washington’s use of third-country deportations, a practice that has drawn legal challenges and accusations of violating international human rights law.
Why African nations accept US deportees
The motivations behind these deportation agreements are not always transparent. Eswatini and South Sudan have cited strong ties with Washington as key reasons for their cooperation. Analysts suggest that economic incentives, visa concessions, or fear of US retaliation may also play a role.
Past arrangements reportedly involved financial compensation. In 2021, reports indicated that El Salvador was offered $6 million to accept Venezuelan deportees. Similarly, some African governments may hope for tariff relief, visa leniency, or even the lifting of sanctions in exchange for compliance.
Still, not all countries are willing to comply. Nigeria has openly rejected requests to accept third-country deportees, with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar stressing, “We have enough problems of our own.”
Despite its cooperation on deportations, Ghana’s broader relationship with the US faces strains. Mahama pointed to rising tariffs on Ghanaian goods and tighter visa restrictions on Ghanaian nationals. He described the relationship as a “tightening situation” but insisted it remained generally positive.
