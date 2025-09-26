Egypt Installs 1st-ever Air Purification System Inside Great Pyramid of Khufu
Tuesday 2 Sep 2025
Egypt has installed for the first time a state-of-the-art air purification system inside the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the last surviving wonder of the ancient world, to safeguard its fragile chambers and enhance the visitor experience.
The initiative, carried out in partnership with El-Araby Group and Sharp Corporation of Japan, reflects Egypt’s growing commitment to sustainability and green tourism.
It comes only weeks after the introduction of a new eco-friendly lighting system inside the pyramid. The system reduces energy consumption and casts a dramatic glow over the narrow passages and stone blocks, amplifying the site's mystery and grandeur.
Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Ismail Khaled, accompanied by Sharp’s Hideyuki Nagamine and El-Araby Group’s Mohamed Abdel Gayed El-Araby, toured the chambers to assess the new systems.
During the tour, Khaled emphasized that the purifiers are not just a technical upgrade, but a vital measure to stabilize humidity levels and clean the air, protecting the pyramid’s inner walls from erosion.
“It is a modern solution to an ancient challenge,” he said, noting that the improved air quality also ensures a healthier and more comfortable environment for visitors navigating the pyramid’s confined spaces.
Meanwhile, Nagamine described the project as a gesture of respect for Egypt’s unparalleled civilization.
El-Araby also highlighted the role of technology as a “necessity, not a luxury,” in protecting world heritage.
A plan to expand the system to the nearby pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure is currently being implemented.
These efforts mark a significant step in transforming the Giza Plateau into a model of sustainable tourism. They safeguard the ancient stones and make the wonders of Egypt more accessible and inspiring for future generations.
