Sudan Envoy Denies US Move to Restrict Khartoum’s UN Activities
United Nations headquarters in New York, UN photo
September 21, 2025 (WASHINGTON) – Sudan’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday denied reports that Washington planned to restrict Khartoum’s activities at the United Nations and other international bodies.
The denial from Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris follows local media reports about a proposed U.S. House of Representatives resolution that would have compelled the administration to limit Sudan’s international participation.
“The House of Representatives has not adopted any draft resolution obliging Washington to use its influence to restrict Sudan’s activities,” Idris told the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA).
He explained that a proposal by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal to restrict Sudan’s participation was introduced as an amendment to a State Department policy bill but was voted down in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The ambassador added that the final draft of the resolution made no reference to Sudan.
The statement comes as Prime Minister Kamil Idris prepares to lead Sudan’s delegation, which includes the foreign minister, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
The ambassador asserted that multilateral diplomacy relies on respecting national sovereignty and “is not subject to the estimations of a single country.” He stressed the official U.S. position is to respect Sudan’s sovereignty and the will of its people.
Idris renewed his call for the international community to designate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a terrorist organization. He urged pressure on the RSF to lift its siege on El-Fasher and to stop what he called “acts of genocide,” citing a recent massacre of more than 75 worshippers at a mosque in the city.
