EU, NATO Have "Gotten Themselves Stuck" with Anti-Russian Ukrainian Project — UN Mission
"The EU and NATO have become entangled in falsehoods and do not quite know how to extricate themselves from the situation they have driven themselves into," First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
UN, September 24. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO have "gotten themselves deeply stuck" with the anti-Russian Ukrainian project, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
"Mr. President, it is clear to all of us today that the EU and NATO have gotten themselves deeply stuck with the anti-Russian Ukrainian project, have become entangled in falsehoods and do not quite know how to extricate themselves from the situation they have driven themselves into," he emphasized.
