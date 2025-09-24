Chinese Embassy in France Refutes Unwarranted Remarks of France on So-called Cases of ‘Human Rights Defenders’
By Global Times
Sep 25, 2025 08:47 AM
Screenshot of the statement issued by Chinese Embassy in France on September 25, 2025.
After France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement on its website making unwarranted remarks on the so-called individual cases of “human rights defenders” in China, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in France issued a statement on Thursday, saying such remarks are a blatant interference in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty, and China firmly opposes and will never accept such acts.
China is a country ruled by law, where all are equal before the law and anyone who breaks the law will be tried in accordance with the law. China urges France to act in the principle of mutual respect, equality, and non-interference in internal affairs, truly respect China's judicial sovereignty, stop making irresponsible remarks, and do more things that are conducive to the sound and steady development of China-France relations, the spokesperson noted.
