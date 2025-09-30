IOF Kill Mother, Her Six Children in Gaza, Death Toll Surpasses 66,000
By Al Mayadeen English
30 Sep 2025 17:24
The Israeli occupation continues committing horrific massacres across Gaza, killing dozens and injuring hundreds every day.
The Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war and starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, killing dozens and injuring hundreds on a daily basis.
Israeli forces bombed a home west of Deir al-Balah, committing a massacre that left a mother and her six children martyred.
In a separate incident, six other citizens were martyred and several wounded after the Israeli occupation targeted aid distribution centers in the central Gaza Strip once again.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported on Tuesday that 50 Palestinians, most of them starving civilians in the central Gaza Strip, were martyred since dawn.
Deah toll soars past 66,000
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 42 martyrs and 190 injuries arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Ministry’s daily report confirmed that the total number of martyrs since the start of “Israel’s” war of genocide on October 7, 2023, has reached 66,097, with 168,536 others injured.
Since the collapse of the ceasefire on March 18, "Israel" has killed 13,229 Palestinians and injured 56,495 others.
The Ministry also reported that Israeli occupation forces killed five Palestinians and injured 56 others while they waited to receive humanitarian aid at allocated sites. This brings the total death toll arsising from aid massacres to 2,576 martyrs and 18,873 injuries.
Meanwhile, 453 Palestinians have been starved to death, including 150 children, as a result of the suffocating and fatal Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, which has blocked the entry of essentials needed to counter the lethal impact of malnutrition that has infested the Palestinian territory.
