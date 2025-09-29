Few Days to Sunset - AGOA Renewal Is a Conservative Imperative
27 September 2025
AGOA Civil Society Network (Washington, DC)
guest column
By Fred O. Oladeinde
With just days remaining before the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) expires on September 30, 2025, the AGOA Civil Society Organization Network makes a final appeal to Speaker Mike Johnson, Chairman Jason Smith, and President Donald J. Trump: renew AGOA now.
AGOA Is Not Foreign Aid—It is Smart Trade
AGOA is a strategic, pro-American trade framework that has expanded U.S. exports, supported thousands of American jobs, and strengthened our influence across one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Its renewal is not only sound policy, but also a conservative imperative.
How AGOA Benefits American Taxpayers
Though AGOA provides unilateral duty-free access for African exports to the U.S., it directly benefits American taxpayers and businesses. As African economies grow through AGOA, they become stronger consumers of American products—from agriculture to automotive components.
Since AGOA’s enactment in 2000, U.S. exports to sub-Saharan Africa have more than doubled, reaching over $14 billion annually. These exports span sectors where America leads globally:
Agriculture: U.S. farmers have expanded sales of poultry, wheat, rice, and soybean oil.
Automotive Components: American manufacturers supply parts to African assembly plants, supporting jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.
Heavy Machinery: Firms like Caterpillar and John Deere export equipment powering Africa’s infrastructure boom.
Medical Devices: U.S. companies provide diagnostic tools and hospital equipment to growing health systems.
According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, every $1 billion in exports supports 5,000–6,000 American jobs. AGOA has delivered these gains without costing taxpayers a dime.
A Strategic Exception to Tariff Policy
The administration’s trade policy has emphasized enforcement and revenue generation through tariffs. While this approach has shaped global trade dynamics, AGOA is a distinct opportunity. It incentivizes reform, promotes private sector growth, and creates demand for U.S. goods.
Maintaining AGOA’s preferential status is not a concession—it is a strategic investment in American competitiveness.
The Cost of Inaction: China Gains, America Loses
Letting AGOA lapse would undermine decades of bipartisan progress and hand China a golden opportunity. Beijing continues to expand its influence across Africa through state-backed infrastructure deals and opaque lending.
AGOA, by contrast, fosters transparency, entrepreneurship, and democratic governance.
President Trump’s Leadership Is Critical
President Trump has consistently championed fair trade, American strength, and economic sovereignty. AGOA delivers all three. It aligns with the administration’s goals under Prosper Africa and supports the broader objectives of Agenda 2063, which mirror U.S. priorities on trade, infrastructure, and youth employment.
Final Appeal: Renew AGOA Now
We are out of time. I urge Congress to act immediately and call on President Trump to reaffirm his leadership by supporting AGOA’s renewal.
American jobs, American exports, and American influence depend on it.
Fred O. Oladeinde is President of the Foundation for Democracy in Africa and Chair of the AGOA Civil Society Organization Network
