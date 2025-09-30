Greater Cooperation Essential to Ensure Sustainable, Self-reliant Social Protection in Africa: Minister
Addis Ababa, September 30, 2025 (ENA)— Greater continental cooperation and commitment are essential to ensure a sustainable and self-reliant social protection system in Africa, Ergogie Tesfaye, Women and Social Affairs Minister said.
Her remarks came during the opening of the International Training Programme on Social Protection for Sustainable Development (ITP322) underway in Addis Ababa.
Participants from Ethiopia, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe are attending the workshop funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency to enhance technical capacities in social protection design, results-based management, and innovative financing.
In her opening address, the Minister noted that the workshop is taking place in a nation recognized for its resilience and diversity.
In this regard, she recalled Ethiopia’s National Social Protection Policy adopted in 2014 based on five key pillars: Safeguarding vulnerable households, promoting livelihoods, providing social insurance, ensuring access to essential services, and protecting marginalized populations.
According to her, Ethiopia has made significant strides in its social protection framework in recent years.
The notable initiatives include the Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) that supports around 8 million people annually and integrates nutrition-sensitive interventions.
The country has also developed shock-responsive mechanisms to address crises and enhance household resilience.
The Minister pointed out that the workshop serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, allowing countries to share best practices and learn from one another's experiences in social protection.
Ethiopia is committed to learning and sharing experiences while strengthening regional cooperation, Ergogie added.
On his part, Swedish Ambassador Magnus Lennartsson said Sweden understands, through experience, that social protection is a cornerstone of an inclusive society where all individuals are cared for regardless of their circumstances.
The Ambassador stated that Sweden is committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts in developing the Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), a robust, homegrown social protection program.
The gathering drawn from nations with which Sweden shares decades of political ties and common values would facilitate the exchange of insights on the development of respective social protection systems, Ambassador Lennartsson underlined.
He further underlined the importance of learning from one another, noting that understanding what works and what needs adjustment is essential for effective social protection.
