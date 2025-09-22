Musa Hilal’s Council and Joint Force to Form New Military Unit
Musa Hilal meets Joint Force commanders on September 21, 2025
September 21, 2025 (EL-FASHER) – The Revolutionary Awakening Council, led by Musa Hilal, announced on Sunday an agreement with the joint force of armed movements allied with the Sudanese army to form a new military unit tasked with carrying out several duties.
The agreement was reached at the first public meeting between Hilal, also a tribal leader of the Mahamid clan, a branch of the Rizeigat tribe, and leaders of the joint force. The two sides discussed political and military issues amid rapidly developing security situations in North Darfur state.
In a statement, the Awakening Council’s spokesman, Ahmed Abakar, said the meeting “resulted in an agreement to form a joint military force from the council and the joint force.”
He explained that the unit will work to reopen closed markets, combat theft and criminal activities, and open roads and corridors that were closed due to the war, in addition to protecting the agricultural season.
The statement noted that both parties stressed the need to enhance military coordination and joint action to address social issues, calling for peaceful coexistence and the rejection of hate speech among local communities.
This development comes as the city of El-Fasher witnesses an escalation in fighting between the army and its allied armed movements against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which seeks to control the central government’s strongholds in the Darfur region.
The army and its allies are fighting fiercely despite severe shortages of food and medicine caused by the siege imposed on El-Fasher by the RSF since April 2024.
Months after the war began, Musa Hilal declared his allegiance to the army and his support for state institutions, describing the ongoing conflict as a war to invade Sudan by mercenaries from West Africa.
The Revolutionary Awakening Council forces have received financial support and military equipment from the army via airdrops, while Hilal has been able to move freely in the border areas between North and West Darfur from his stronghold in Mistiriyah.
