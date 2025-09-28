Algerian Army Kills 6 Terrorists in Tebessa Counterinsurgency Operation
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Sep 2025 21:37
The Tebessa raid is part of the Algerian Army’s wider counterterrorism operations.
The Algerian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that army units killed six militants in a counterterrorism operation in Tebessa, near the border with Tunisia.
According to the ministry, the operation was carried out on the night of September 23, where Algerian Army Forces seized six Kalashnikov rifles, a large amount of ammunition, and other military equipment.
The Tebessa raid is part of the Algerian Army’s wider counterterrorism operations, which remain among the most sustained and comprehensive in North Africa. In the first half of 2025 alone, the Ministry of Defense reported that at least 35 militants were eliminated across the country.
Earlier this month, on September 8, two militants were killed during clashes in the Beni Milek area northwest of Algiers, although the Algerian Army also lost a staff sergeant in the confrontation. These operations are often described as "search and sweep" missions targeting militants hiding in mountainous and forested terrain.
The Black Decade
Algeria's current counterterrorism expertise is rooted in the country's brutal civil war of the 1990s, widely known as the Black Decade, which claimed around 200,000 lives. During that period, armed groups such as the Armed Islamic Group (GIA) and the Islamic Salvation Army (AIS) waged insurgencies after elections were canceled.
From this conflict, the Algerian Army built one of the most experienced counterinsurgency forces in Africa, investing heavily in both manpower and advanced equipment. Today, Algeria’s armed forces are estimated at 130,000 troops, widely regarded as the strongest on the continent.
Current security threats in Algeria
Despite successes, security threats persist. The most significant come from remnants of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and individuals inspired by Islamic State ideology. These groups often exploit instability in neighboring Libya and the wider Sahel region to maintain networks and smuggling routes.
Algeria continues to face major challenges along its frontiers with Tunisia, Libya, and Mali. The Tebessa region, where the latest operation took place, has long been a hotspot for cross-border militant activity and arms trafficking.
