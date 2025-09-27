Protesters Rally at TN Capitol Pushing Back Against National Guard in Memphis
by Kelly Avellino
Sat, September 27th 2025 at 8:11 PM
Protesters gathered at the Tennessee state capitol Saturday, voicing opposition to the expected 150 National Guard troops arriving in Memphis, starting Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Protesters gathered at the Tennessee state capitol Saturday, voicing opposition to the expected 150 National Guard troops arriving in Memphis, starting Monday. It's a move Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said is aimed at curbing the city’s violent crime rate.
Lee said the “Memphis Safe Task Force" would help reduce crime in Memphis, which ranked at the top of the FBI’s 2024 list for most violent U.S. cities. According to the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report, Memphis reported 2,457 violent crimes per 100,000 residents last year- the highest rate in the nation.
But critics say federal troops in American cities amounts to a meaningless "show of strength" by President Donald Trump and his tough-on-crime agenda.
“Deploying any national troops to a Tennessee city is entirely unnecessary. It's a waste of resources,” said protester Mandy Cook, with Sumner Indivisible, an advocacy group based outside Nashville, with chapters across the state.
Gov. Lee stressed the Guard will serve a supporting role and not be armed or authorized to make arrests unless specifically requested by local law enforcement.
“We’re not going to let anything hold us back from allowing this city to be all that it can be,” Lee said. “This task force is about restoring peace and giving communities the support they need.”
Still, some local residents and opponents argue the millions of dollars in funds used to support the Guard’s presence would be better spent on education, mental health services, and environmental justice reform in Tennessee's second-largest city.
“They're not asking for troops. They're asking for help, and we’re not listening,” said Jennifer Brinkman, who also attended the protest.
Republican lawmakers say the National Guard's deployment in Washington, D.C., since August, has cut crime by more than 50%. Data shows 2,300 arrests, including a dozen homicide suspects and some 20 accused gang members, during the span.
The Memphis Safe Task Force will also include agents from 13 federal agencies, including the FBI, DEA, and more than 300 Tennessee Highway Patrol officers.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee said in a statement that the deployment risks intimidating marginalized communities and further straining trust between residents and law enforcement.
Demonstrators at Tennessee's capitol Saturday also expressed concern that the National Guard could possibly be deployed to Nashville next.
