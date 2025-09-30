Hezbollah Condemns E3, US for Imposing Snapback Sanctions on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah denounces the US and European troika for reimposing snapback sanctions on Iran, accusing them of collusion with "Israel" and undermining international law.
The Arab and International Relations Unit of Hezbollah issued a statement denouncing the reactivation of snapback sanctions on Iran, placing responsibility squarely on the United States and the European troika: Britain, France, and Germany.
The statement clarified that it was not the Islamic Republic of Iran that withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement, but rather the United States, under President Donald Trump, that unilaterally tore up the accord. It also highlighted that the European troika failed to uphold their obligations under the deal, effectively abandoning their commitments.
Hezbollah blasted the E3’s decision to reimpose international sanctions under the so-called snapback mechanism as the final blow to the credibility of these Western powers. The move, the statement asserted, exposes their lack of seriousness in dealing with critical international agreements and responsibilities.
Despite Iran's extensive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo, and the proposals of diplomatic alternatives such as extending deadlines or facilitating further negotiations, the insistence on reinstating sanctions demonstrates clear alignment between US policies and those of the European troika.
E3 complicit in US-Israeli aggression on Iran
Hezbollah accused the European powers of complicity in the aggression against Iran, carried out in coordination with the United States and the Israeli entity. The objective of this aggression, the statement asserted, goes beyond targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities and seeks to destabilize the Islamic system itself.
The statement emphasized that the Israeli leadership had openly called for regime change in Tehran, with the European troika adopting similar rhetoric and policies under the guise of diplomatic pressure.
The statement pointed to comments made by the German chancellor during the aggression against Iran, in which he stated that “Israel is doing the dirty work for us,” as evidence of deep Western involvement.
It also highlighted the failure of most Western nations, including members of the troika, to condemn the Israeli aggression, instead framing it as “Israel’s right to self-defense.”
Hezbollah further accused European governments of hosting meetings to discuss post-conflict scenarios in Iran, calling these actions a blatant violation of sovereignty and a continuation of efforts to impose Western control.
Call to resist Western domination
The European troika's alignment with the United States and the Israeli entity in reactivating the snapback sanctions, Hezbollah argued, reflects an extension of the aggression that failed to break Iran’s will. The Islamic Republic’s resilience forced its enemies to request a ceasefire, marking a strategic victory for Tehran.
Hezbollah warned that the step taken by the E3 reaffirms the transformation of the UN Security Council into a platform for the world’s dominant powers to pursue their agendas under the cover of international law. It called into question the legitimacy of such bodies in addressing global peace and security.
In closing, Hezbollah expressed unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and affirmed solidarity with the Iranian people and armed forces.
The statement praised Iran’s steadfastness in the face of war and sanctions, noting that the country continues to serve as a model for nations resisting imperialist agendas. It concluded by asserting that, through unity, wisdom, and faith, Iran will overcome this latest round of aggression and remain a beacon for free peoples worldwide.
