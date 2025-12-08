Nigeria Eyeing Full BRICS Membership in Coming Years, FM Says
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: News Websites
Nigeria aims to become a full BRICS member in the coming years, according to Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. Speaking at the Doha Forum 2025, he emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to building mutual ties with the expanding BRICS bloc.
Nigeria hopes to become a full member of BRICS in the coming years, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Saturday during his remarks at the Doha Forum in Qatar.
Foreign Minister Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria, with a projected population of 400 million by 2050, is positioning itself to engage more deeply with BRICS. He noted that the country is eager to build ties with the intergovernmental group based on mutual interests and cooperation.
As one of the newly designated BRICS partner countries, Nigeria’s aspirations to transition from partner status to full membership reflect its broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen alliances outside Western-dominated frameworks.
Last year, Ben Akabueze, Director General of Nigeria's Budget Office, told Sputnik that the country's intent to join BRICS aligns with its interest in a more equitable global financial and development system.
"The way I see it, BRICS is all part of a strategy to seek a more equitable global financial and development system," Akabueze said. "That's consistent with Nigeria's own philosophy," he added.
BRICS expansion: New members and partner countries
Originally established in 2006, BRICS began with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In recent years, the association has expanded significantly.
In 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia joined as full members. On January 1, BRICS announced a group of partner countries, which includes Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan. Vietnam was added in June.
No comments:
Post a Comment