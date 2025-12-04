Drone Strike Kills 9 at Kindergarten Hospital in Sudan’s South Kordofan
4 December 2025
A still image taken from a video released by pro-military activists shows the Sudanese army bombing an SPLM-N camp on December 4, 2025.
December 4, 2025 (KALOGI) – At least nine people, including children, were killed on Thursday when a drone strike blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a kindergarten and a hospital in the town of Kalogi, South Kordofan state, local sources and a medical group said.
The attack involved three missiles. The first struck a kindergarten, while a second was fired after residents gathered to rescue the wounded. A third missile hit the rural hospital as victims were being transported there, causing deaths, injuries, and significant structural damage, local sources told the Sudan Tribune.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the dead included four children and two women, with seven others injured.
“This bombing constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” the network said in a statement, accusing the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of deliberately targeting civilian facilities with suicide drones.
The group blamed RSF leadership for the incident and called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to pressure the warring parties to halt attacks on schools, markets, and medical centres.
The strike occurs amid escalating violence in South Kordofan. The Sudanese army this week launched simultaneous operations in the eastern localities of Al-Abbasiya, Abu Kershola, and Habila, its first major offensive in the area since the conflict erupted in April 2023.
Clashes were also reported last week in the Kartala area of Habila between the army and the SPLM-N, which has been fighting alongside the RSF.
The two allied forces have recently intensified shelling of the besieged cities of Kadugli and Dilling, using heavy artillery and drones to target displacement centers and civilian infrastructure.
