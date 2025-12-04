Niger Accuses France's Orano of Radioactive Pollution
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Dec 2025 20:58
Niger's accusation escalates tensions over West Africa’s natural resources.
Niger has accused the French nuclear fuel company Orano of "predatory behavior" and environmental crimes, intensifying an already bitter conflict over control of the country’s uranium mining sector.
The military-led government warned that Orano could face criminal proceedings for “mass crimes” after authorities reported discovering 400 barrels of radioactive core material in Madaouela, near Arlit, a site where Orano previously operated uranium mines.
Nigerien Justice Minister Alio Daouda said that radiation levels in the area were significantly above normal, between 7 to 10 microsieverts per hour, compared to the typical 0.5 microsieverts. He also stated that two harmful substances were found that could cause respiratory problems and pose risks to nearby populations.
Orano denies role as uranium dispute escalates
Orano, which is 90% owned by the French state, said it had not received any formal notification of legal action and denied having any operational role at the site in question.
“Orano does not hold an operating license for the Madaouela site and has conducted no operations there,” the company stated in a written response to Reuters.
The dispute comes in the wake of Niger’s nationalization of the Somaïr mine in June, a move that stripped Orano of its 63.4% stake. Despite a World Bank tribunal order prohibiting Niger from accessing uranium stockpiles at the site, the government began transporting the material last week, asserting its sovereign right to do so.
Orano condemned the move as illegal and warned of serious safety and environmental concerns, saying it had no evidence that the uranium transport complied with international standards.
Sovereignty and resource control in West Africa
Niger ranks as the seventh-largest global producer of uranium, a critical fuel for nuclear power and medical treatments. France, which depends on nuclear energy for around 70% of its electricity, previously sourced about 15% of its uranium from Niger’s mines.
The takeover of the Somaïr mine reflects a broader trend in the region, where military-led governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea are asserting increased control over natural resources, shifting away from French and Western influence.
Reuters reported that approximately 1,500 metric tons of uranium remain stockpiled at Somaïr, with potential buyers including entities from Turkey, Iran, and Russia.
