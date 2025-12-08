RSF Drone Strike Hits Blue Nile Power Station, Causing Widespread Blackouts
8 December 2025
Ed Damazin power station
December 7, 2025 (DAMAZIN) – A drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a major electricity station in Damazin, the capital of Sudan’s Blue Nile region, on Saturday, causing widespread blackouts across the city and its outskirts.
The drone targeted the main transformer station and several other civilian sites, according to local officials, marking the latest in a series of intensified aerial operations by the paramilitary group against the regional capital.
The Blue Nile government condemned the assault on Sunday, describing the targeting of essential services as a “blatant” disregard for civilian lives.
“The regional government condemns in the strongest terms the attack… and the attempt to target the electricity transformer station,” regional government spokesperson Saif al-Nasr Minnallah said in a statement.
Minnallah added that the strike exposed the falsehood of RSF claims that they restrict operations to military targets, noting that repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure contradict such assertions.
The Emergency Lawyers, a legal aid group, stated that the deliberate destruction of energy infrastructure constituted a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”
In a statement, the group warned that the attack threatens critical facilities, including hospitals and schools, and hampers access to clean drinking water. They called on the international community to press for immediate accountability and the protection of civilian infrastructure.
The RSF has retreated into the Blue Nile region following military defeats in neighbouring Sennar state in October and November 2024. Their subsequent operations in the western part of the region have displaced more than 100,000 people toward Damazin.
The escalation follows the launch of a military alliance in the Blue Nile between the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu. The move came after the signing of the “Sudan Founding Alliance” documents and the reported formation of a parallel authority in western Sudan.
