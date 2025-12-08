Sudan Freezes Plans for Russian Naval Base on Red Sea
6 December 2025
Russian Navy frigate RFS Admiral Grigorovich entres in Port Sudan on 28 February 2021 Screenshot from a Video by Ruptly TV
December 6, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – A military source confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that the Sudanese government has frozen the establishment of a Russian base on the Red Sea for the time being, asserting that recent reports regarding the base’s construction are inaccurate.
Recent reports, most notably by the Wall Street Journal, stated that the Sudanese government presented a 25-year plan to Russian officials in October. The report alleged that in exchange for granting Moscow the right to station troops and warships in Port Sudan, the Sudanese military would receive advanced Russian anti-aircraft systems and other weaponry to support its war against the Rapid Support Forces.
The military source, who spoke to the Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, said that procedures regarding the proposal are currently frozen and that neither side has moved them forward this year.
He stated that current developments in Sudan and the priorities of the “Battle of Dignity” necessitate the prioritization of files.
At the same time, he emphasized the continuation of cooperation with Russia, describing it as a strategic matter for Sudan.
He added that the government is committed to all its past and current pledges, including the delivery of humanitarian aid without obstruction or exception.
Khartoum and Moscow signed an agreement at the end of 2020 to establish a material-technical support point for the Russian naval fleet in Sudan. The agreement stipulated that the number of personnel at the base would not exceed 300, including military and civilian staff, and that it would not host more than four ships simultaneously, including nuclear-powered vessels.
However, Sudanese authorities have since held off on taking actual steps to implement the agreement on the ground.
On February 12, 2025, former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef announced, following talks in Moscow, that Sudan and Russia had reached an understanding to establish a Russian base on the Red Sea coast.
He added at the time: “We are in complete agreement on this subject, and there are no obstacles… We reached a mutual understanding on this issue. Thus, the matter is very simple… We have agreed on everything.”
However, since then, the file has not made any progress.
No comments:
Post a Comment