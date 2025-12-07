AU Condemns Attempted Military Coup in Benin
Source: Xinhua| 2025-12-07 21:00:30|
Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Sunday "strongly and unequivocally" condemned an attempted military coup in Benin.
"Any form of military interference in political processes constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental principles and values of the African Union," the chairperson stresses in a press statement.
Youssouf called on all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions, to fully respect the country's constitution, and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations.
He further encouraged all national stakeholders in Benin to prioritize unity, dialogue, and the preservation of national peace.
Meanwhile, the AUC chief expressed "deep concern over the troubling proliferation of military coups and coup attempts across parts of the region." He underscored that such actions continue to undermine continental stability, threaten democratic gains, and embolden military actors to act outside constitutional mandates.
He emphasized that the pan-African bloc remains firm and consistent in defending democratic governance, the rule of law, and the sovereign will of the African people.
Benin's armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.
Seidou made the remarks after a group of soldiers announced earlier in the day on state broadcaster Benin TV that President Patrice Talon had been "removed from office."
No comments:
Post a Comment