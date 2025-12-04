UN Secretary General Rejects a Possible U.S.-Venezuela Military Confrontation
(FILE) Guterres urged all involved to prevent an escalation of conflict in the region and to consider the consequences of further escalation in the Caribbean. Photo: EFE.
December 4, 2025 Hour: 4:03 am
Antonio Guterres urged to prevent a potential escalation of conflict in the Caribbean as it would have far more dramatic consequences than those generated so far.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, rejected on Wednesday during his speech at the Reuters NEXT 2025 Leadership Summit a possible military offensive between the United States and Venezuela, in the midst of U.S. military deployment near the Venezuelan coast and the growing threats by the Trump administration directly against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
RELATED: Venezuelan president confirms dialogue with his US counterpart and highlights respectful and cordial tone
Guterres emphasized that military action is not a solution to the crisis. “I do not believe that a military confrontation between the U.S. and Venezuela is the solution to the problem”, he said, stressing that only a continuous and robust dialogue with a persistent diplomatic pressure could lead the way for a sustainable and peaceful resolution.
In this sense, he cautioned that further escalation would bring “much more dramatic consequences” than those already seen in the region.
The UN chief’s most recent remarks echo a similar, strong warning he issued in late October. At that time, Guterres’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed the Secretary-General’s view that U.S. military actions against vessels operating in Caribbean Sea waters are in direct contravention of international law. Dujarric explicitly affirmed Guterres’s agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who had earlier condemned the U.S. attacks as a clear violation of established international humanitarian law.
These consistent statements collectively highlight the United Nations’ profound concern regarding the growing instability in the Caribbean, a region historically sensitive to external military interference and often caught in the crossfire of geopolitical power struggles. Guterres’s warnings are a crucial reminder of the devastating human and economic toll such an escalation would incur, far surpassing any localized incidents.
U.S. Operations and Regional Instability
Since late August, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized a series of military strikes against boats operating in waters adjacent to Venezuela. These operations are ostensibly conducted under the pretext of “combating drug trafficking”, a justification frequently employed by Washington’s foreing policy for interventions in Latin America and the Caribbean.
However, the Venezuelan Government and the international community decisively view these maneuvers as a blatant military provocation.
Caracas has consistently and vehemently denounced these actions as part of a well-orchestrated strategy of military and economic pressure, specifically designed to destabilize the country and undermine its democratic institutions and sovereign integrity.
The situation has become increasingly perilous following over 20 such reported attacks carried out by U.S. forces in recent months against what they unilaterally called “narco-boats.” These aggressive operations have reportedly resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 80 individuals, further fueling widespread fears of a wider, uncontrollable conflict and raising serious Human Rights concerns among international observers.
Venezuela has repeatedly asserted that these aggressive actions represent a clear and present threat to regional stability, a direct infringement upon its sovereignty, and a dangerous precedent for international relations in the hemisphere.
Adding another layer to the already escalating tensions, the Trump administration recently announced a complete and unilateral closure of Venezuelan airspace, labeled as illegal and arbitrary.
Reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), along with previous official statements from the U.S. Department of State itself, have consistently demonstrated that the alleged drug cartels purportedly associated with Venezuela either do not exist in the manner portrayed or their links are largely unsubstantiated by verifiable intelligence.
This significant discrepancy further casts doubt on the true intentions behind the intensified military presence and operations in the strategic Caribbean region.
The path forward, according to the United Nations and numerous international observers, must unequivocally be paved with robust diplomacy, strict adherence to international law, and a genuine commitment to de-escalation rather than aggressive military posturing that only serves to inflame an already tense situation.
