Israeli Occupation Shells South Syria, Advances in Quneitra
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Dec 2025
Israeli occupation forces have shelled Tal Ahmar and Koya in southern Syria, while advancing into several areas in Quneitra and Daraa.
Israeli occupation forces advanced into the Quneitra countryside and carried out artillery shelling targeting several areas in Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Thursday evening.
According to the agency, an Israeli patrol consisting of three military vehicles moved toward the entrance of the western village of Samadaniyah and set up a checkpoint on the road connecting Rawadi and al-Ajraf.
Another Israeli patrol, also made up of three military vehicles, advanced along the al-Mantara Dam road in Quneitra as part of ongoing provocations in the region.
The IOF shelled Tal Ahmar in southern Quneitra and the outskirts of Koya in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa with several artillery rounds.
Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli patrol of four vehicles advanced into southern Quneitra and established a checkpoint at the western Zubaida village junction, on the road linking Ruweiha village and Bir Ajam town, where it conducted inspections of passersby.
Israeli forces also advanced Thursday morning into the eastern Samadaniyah and al-Ajraf villages in northern Quneitra.
Syria faces persistent Israeli aggression
This comes amid a continuous pattern of Israeli aggression against Syria, launching airstrikes, ground incursions, and even setting up arbitrary checkpoints inside Syrian land.
On December 3, Israeli airstrikes struck the Damascus countryside, while occupation forces advanced into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria and set up a checkpoint.
Local sources in the Damascus countryside reported that an Israeli drone carried out three consecutive airstrikes on the road linking Beit Jinn and Tell Bat al-Warda, without causing any civilian casualties.
Beit Jinn in particular has become a location of repeated Israeli violations.
On November 28, elite troops from the 55th Paratroopers Brigade of the 98th Elite Division raided the town, just a few hundred meters from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Zone. During their attempt to detain some of the individuals, resisting local residents opened fire, forcing a withdrawal.
An Israeli Humvee vehicle used in the incursion was subsequently left behind. Then, according to Israeli reports, the Israeli Air Force raided the area and bombed the abandoned vehicle.
Israeli occupation forces said they detained three individuals during the raid, but the ensuing confrontations and Israeli strikes left at least 20 people dead and 25 others injured in the Syrian village. Thirteen Israeli troops were also injured in the confrontations.
Netanyahu ties talks with Syria to DMZ in Occupied Golan Heights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated on December 2 that any potential negotiations with Syria would hinge on Damascus agreeing to establish a demilitarized zone stretching from the Syrian capital to the southern slopes of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
During a visit to an Israeli hospital to meet soldiers injured in recent attacks in southern Syria, Netanyahu emphasized that "Israel" considers control of the area vital for the safety of its settlers and that such conditions would be essential for any future agreement.
Netanyahu added that "Israel" expects Syria to create a buffer zone from Damascus to the surrounding areas, including the approaches and summit of Mount Hermon, noting that "Israel" maintains these territories to protect its citizens and that understanding these principles is key to reaching a possible agreement with Damascus.
