President Nicolás Maduro swore in the Comprehensive Bolivarian Community Commands, a new structure of People’s Power aligned with the guidelines of the PSUV to strengthen territorial organization and the comprehensive defense of the Bolivarian Revolution.
President Maduro swears in the Comprehensive Bolivarian Community Commands at Miraflores Palace. Photo: Presidential Press Office
December 1, 2025 Hour: 5:39 pm
The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the Bolivarian Comprehensive Community Commands (CCBI) this Monday at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, following a march that began on Avenida México, near the Andrés Bello High School, and proceeded to the People’s Palace.
The CCBI, elected directly by the grassroots of the People’s Power movement, represent the highest level of the 237,913 Bolivarian Comprehensive Base Committees (CBBI) already active nationwide. This organizational structure responds to the guidelines of the Fifth Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and seeks to strengthen the party’s territorial organization to transform it into a “party-movement.”
During the swearing-in ceremony, PSUV Secretary General Diosdado Cabello emphasized that “until now, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela has demonstrated in every electoral event that it is at the forefront and the main force of the Bolivarian Revolution, with victory after victory.”
The formation of the Community-Based Committees (CCBI) marks a second phase of the organizational process, following the election of the street leaders who now comprise the CBBI. According to Cabello, more than 47,000 communities across the country held assemblies between Thursday and Sunday to appoint their representatives. “It was beautiful, all over Venezuela, to see assemblies of farmers, fishermen, women, and young people. To see assemblies in every corner of Venezuela,” he stated.
Monday’s mobilization was presented as a demonstration of popular organization, in the leader’s words: “It is a demonstration of organization and of the people saying, ‘President, here is your United Socialist Party of Venezuela.’”
President Maduro, upon receiving the commandos, emphasized that “22 weeks of psychological terrorism have only strengthened the people’s love for Venezuela.” He also referred to the activation of the Bolivarian Militia, the popular military exercises, and the strengthening of comprehensive defense capabilities to guarantee “a free and sovereign homeland.”
He further highlighted the progress in the new economy, noting that “today, 100 percent of a household’s basic needs are produced domestically,” with an annual production of 216 million kilos of coffee and the existence of 428 national brands.
The CCBI and CBBI form an interconnected network with its own communication system and work codes, integrating former street leaders and community leaders into a hierarchical and participatory structure.
The event reflects the PSUV’s drive to consolidate a structured popular power, capable of coordinating grassroots responses in matters of defense, production, education, and community governance. “This people is building an indestructible power,” Maduro concluded.
