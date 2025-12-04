President Maduro Reveals Details of Respectful Call With Trump
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C), Dec. 3, 2025. Photo: PP
December 4, 2025 Hour: 8:58 am
The Venezuelan leader urges state-to-state dialogue as a path toward peace.
During a visit to communal governments in Miranda state on Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro revealed details of the “respectful and cordial” phone conversation he held with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.
The Venezuelan leader advocated for state-to-state dialogue as a path toward peace and diplomacy amid growing threats and the U.S. military buildup near Venezuela’s coast.
Maduro said the call was initiated by the White House and emphasized his commitment to diplomatic prudence, which he said he learned during his years as foreign minister and under the guidance of Commander Hugo Chavez, who taught him discretion in matters of great importance.
“When important things are happening, silence prevails until they occur,” the Bolivarian leader said, adding that diplomacy would be welcome if the call signals progress toward respectful dialogue between Venezuela and the United States.
“The U.S. — its people, its youth — are tired of endless wars,” Maduro said, recalling that the collective psychology of the American people has been shaped by the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.
In this context, Maduro invoked the spirit of the “United Liberating Army of the 21st Century,” saying the struggle for sovereignty and independence remains alive.
He recounted Venezuela’s historic resistance during its emancipation, referencing a letter written by Spanish Gen. Pablo Morillo to the king of Spain. In the letter, Morillo expressed concern over the tenacity of the Venezuelan people in the face of colonization, referring to them as “determined beasts.”
“Not only were the Spanish unable to subdue us, but we expelled them from all of South America together with our Colombian, Panamanian, Ecuadorian, Peruvian, Argentine, Uruguayan, Chilean and Bolivian brothers,” Maduro said, highlighting the figure of Liberator Simon Bolivar as “a genius of unity, of overcoming intrigue and divisionism — a genius in building multiple army corps.”
Addressing Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the Venezuelan president emphasized that Bolivar was able to command seven army corps simultaneously “without WhatsApp, without telephones, without satellites,” and managed “to pulverize thousands of men better armed than we were, men the king of Spain sent on hundreds of ships to subdue us.”
“They could not defeat us then, and they never will,” Maduro said, referring to the current international climate surrounding Venezuela.
