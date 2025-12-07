Benin's Armed Forces Foil Attempted Mutiny, Says Interior Minister
This photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows a street view of Cotonou, Benin. Benin's armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)
COTONOU, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Benin's armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.
Seidou made the remarks after a group of soldiers announced earlier in the day on state broadcaster Benin TV that President Patrice Talon had been "removed from office."
According to the minister, the armed forces and their command, "faithful to their oath," responded in a republican manner and were able to keep the situation under control, thwarting the attempt. The government called on the public to continue their activities as normal.
Speaking separately to the French weekly magazine Jeune Afrique on Sunday morning, Romuald Wadagni, minister of state in charge of economy and finance, said the situation was "under control."
"The mutineers are trapped. We are clearing the area, but it is not over yet. We are safe." He said, adding that helicopters were patrolling the city and that the central Cotonou was heavily secured by the armed forces.
Local residents told Xinhua by phone that in Cotonou, the country's economic capital and largest city, and its surrounding areas, armed soldiers were mainly deployed at key intersections, while residents continued their daily activities and major markets remained open.
Earlier Sunday, the group of soldiers, identifying themselves as the "Military Committee for the Refoundation (CMR)," convened and decided that "Mr. Patrice Talon is dismissed from his functions as president of the republic."
Gunshots were reported at Camp Guezo, near the president's residence in Cotonou, and local media said the soldiers had taken control of the state broadcaster. However, the Presidency said the president is safe and that government forces have regained control of the situation.
Benin, located in West Africa, covers an area of about 112,000 square km and has a population of roughly 14 million.
Historically considered one of the more peaceful and stable countries in the region, Benin has nevertheless experienced several coups and attempted coups following gaining independence from France in 1960.
Political stability has largely been maintained since 1991, after the two-decade rule of Mathieu Kerekou, who had renamed the country the People's Republic of Benin.
Talon first came to power in March 2016 and was re-elected in April 2021. He was scheduled to step down after the presidential election in April 2026. Wadagni had been widely regarded as the frontrunner, while opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo was barred by the electoral commission due to insufficient sponsorship.
In November, the national legislature approved an extension of the presidential term from five to seven years, while retaining the two-term limit.
The current events in Benin come amid a wave of military takeovers in West Africa. Just in late November, a coup in Guinea-Bissau ousted President Umaro Embalo following a disputed election in which both the incumbent and opposition declared victory.
