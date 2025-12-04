Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Television News Segment Spotlight Speaking on Racism and Xenophobia in the United States
Watch this worldwide satellite television news segment Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the openly racist and xenophobic atmosphere prevailing in the United States.
To review the entire program just click on the following URL: Racism and xenophobia in US or here: Racism and xenophobia in the US | Urmedium
Also in the segment is Ajamu Baraka, co-founder of Black Alliance for Peace. This program aired live on Dec. 3, 2025.
The promotional language for the episode says: "The United States' president has unleashed a xenophobic attack on Somali immigrants, labeling them 'garbage.' Donald Trump told reporters they should 'go back to where they came from.'"
"The remarks came as US immigration authorities prepare for an enforcement operation targeting Minnesota's Somali community, one of the largest in the country."
