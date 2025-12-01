Venezuela Strengthens National Defense and Consolidates Peace After 22 Weeks of Confronting External Aggression
The president stated that the threats from the United States have not succeeded in derailing Venezuela, “they will never derail us from the path of building the powerful nation that this people deserves.”
“Peace and national unity reign in Venezuela,” the president emphasized regarding the situation in Venezuela on December 1st. Photo: Presidential Press Office
December 1, 2025 Hour: 7:24 pm
The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on Monday reviewed the past 22 weeks of national resistance, characterized, in his words, by a campaign of “aggression and psychological terrorism” against the country. During a rally of popular support in Caracas, the President highlighted the progress made in defense, community organization, and civic-military unity during this period.
“22 weeks in which more than six million two hundred thousand militiamen and women were enlisted and activated,” Maduro stated, emphasizing the strengthening of the Venezuelan State’s defensive capacity. In this context, the Head of State highlighted the role of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), which he described as the “United Liberating Army of the 21st Century,” and celebrated its close alliance with the people as a “patriotic act of courage to defend every inch of Venezuelan soil.”
The popular mobilization in the streets of the capital was described by the president as an unequivocal demonstration of the “patriotic strength that Venezuelans possess for the defense of the Homeland.” “You united all the avenues of Caracas in a human river, a gigantic tide of passion, patriotism, and love,” he expressed during the reception for the newly sworn-in members of the Comprehensive Bolivarian Communities Commands (CCBI), outside the Casa del Pueblo (People’s House).
Venezuela is strengthening its defense and peace after 22 weeks of aggression and psychological terrorism, consolidating structures of popular participation and mechanisms of self-governance. During this period, the capacities of the 49,000 communal councils and the 5,336 communal circuits, fundamental pillars of the local government system, were reinforced. Furthermore, on November 23, the Popular Consultation was successfully held, in which communities chose and approved two infrastructure projects they themselves proposed, reaffirming their leading role in decision-making.
Maduro insisted that, despite attempts at destabilization, “peace and national unity reign in Venezuela, from north to south, from east to west, where only one voice is heard: the people, organized and prepared to continue winning peace, building the nation every day.”
The day concluded with the raising of tricolor flags at multiple points throughout the capital, symbolizing what the President defined as the “immediate, powerful, and magnificent force of the Venezuelan people.”
This mobilization and the assessment presented by the national government reflect a comprehensive strategy that combines military training, community organization, and citizen participation, in response to what the Bolivarian Government denounces as a sustained psychological and political offensive.
